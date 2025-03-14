Apple's Homepod with display still expected in months, regardless of Siri issues

Will we see it teased at WWDC25?

Apple might have already announced multiple devices this year, but more are set to come.

The HomePod with a smart display is still reported to be arriving within the next few months, despite reports of a delay to Siri.

Apple might have been focused on the release of its new iPhone 16e, MacBook Air and the latest iPad models in the iPad (A16) and the iPad Air (M3), but there's still plenty set to come from the company before the year is out.

The iPhone 17 series is expected, of course, alongside new Apple Watch models, but rumours have also pointed to Apple placing a focus on the smart home market with an Echo Show-like HomePod featuring a display.

The rumours of the HomePod with smart display first appeared back in December, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially suggesting the device would be released early in 2025.

Why has the new HomePod seemingly been delayed?

That's obviously not happened, but based on Kuo's latest post on X, the device is still expected to arrive before the end of the year. Kuo even suggests it could arrive by the third quarter, suggesting it will launch around the same time as the iPhone 17 series and new Apple Watch models.

Whether the HomePod with display might be teased at WWDC25 is unclear as yet – we saw Apple Vision Pro during the company's developer conference and that was several months before it became available to buy.

There's also the chance we might not however, as presumably a HomePod with a smart display will heavily rely on Siri, as previous HomePods have done, and the smarter and more conversational version that due to arrive with Apple Intelligence has been delayed – as was reported earlier this week.

Beyond the Siri delays, Kuo suggests that the new HomePod delay could be down to its interface needing to align with new OS updates, including iOS 19, which is expected to be released in the latter half of the year, alongside the new iPhone models.

For now, there is no confirmation on a new HomePod with a smart display, but with so many rumours surrounding the concept, it would be a surprise for something in this category not to appear. We do hope we will get a tease of it at WWDC25 however, so fingers crossed.

Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.

