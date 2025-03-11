I tested the Sky Blue MacBook Air M4 and you're going to want to upgrade just for the colour

The MacBook Air M4 goes on sale this week, offering another bump in processing power. The M4 chip provides a 10-core CPU, which is two more than the M3, and can support up to 32GB of memory. All this from a super thin laptop with a completely fanless design, making it both fast and silent.

While those boosted specs are impressive, there's another reason even MacBook Air M3 users will be looking longingly at this new model, and that's the colour. For this model, Apple has ditched the Space Gray in favour of a colour it's calling Sky Blue.

I'm still in the process of testing the MacBook Air M4 for all of its features and performance, but I wanted to share just how good it looks ahead of its full release on 12th March.

(Image credit: Future)

It's a rather subtle blue and in certain lights you'd be forgiven for thinking it was just grey, but it is rather appealing. It's not as bright as the pastel blue iMac or the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro. Catch it right though, against a neutral colour, and you will definitely notice it, especially compared to the silver Mac finishes.

The colour goes beyond the outer shell of the MacBook Air too, with the top plate surrounding the keypad, and including the touchpad, also Sky Blue. My favourite part is that even the supplied woven USB-C to MagSafe lead is the same Sky Blue as well. I'm always a little sad that the plug doesn't match too, but not as much as with the black cord and white plug combination on the Space Black finish MacBook Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Obviously, not everyone will upgrade their laptop purely for a new colour, but if you are in the market for a new machine anyway, this Sky Blue model is likely to appeal.

The MacBook Air is already one of the best laptops on the market, and the M4 version promises to offer more of the same. I've only been using the new machine for a couple of days but the 15-inch model is certainly impressive with its super-thin build despite boasting that nice large screen. Look out for the full review in the coming weeks.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors