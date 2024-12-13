New Apple TV and HomePod mini coming in 2025, says expert

Quick Summary
Apple will reportedly upgrade the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini in 2025, most likely before the launch of the iPhone 17.
An expert also suggests that a new Wi-Fi chip will be included, which should deliver smoother streaming.
It's been a while since Apple updated the Apple TV 4K and the HomePod mini: the former was last tweaked in 2022, while the HomePod mini has been unchanged since it launched in 2020. But, if you're planning to buy either in the January sales, make sure you get them for a really good price.
That's because their replacements could arrive in 2025.
Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing new versions of its TV streamer and smallest smart speakers. The new models are part of Apple's renewed smart home push, and while most details are still sketchy we have an indication on what one of the key upgrades could be.
What to expect from the 2025 Apple TV and 2025 HomePods mini
The Bloomberg report centres on Apple's new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which is expected to appear in the iPhone 17 in September 2025. It'll also likely be used in the iPad and Mac the following year. The chip, codenamed Proxima, is separate from Apple's proprietary 5G modem and is expected to support Wi-Fi of at least Wi-Fi 6E.
According to the report, Apple will begin rolling out the chip to "new home devices scheduled for next year", with the iPhone getting it afterwards. So that suggests a launch somewhere around the middle of 2025 for the new home devices.
There's no indication of new processors or other significant upgrades just yet. But, given Apple's centring of Apple Intelligence and that system's fairly hefty hardware requirements, new Apple Silicon for the Apple TV seems likely.
Refreshed Apple TV and HomePod models aren't the only devices Apple plans to launch soon. As we've previously reported, there's a HomePod with a display allegedly coming too, and it'll be marketed more as a smart home hub than as a smart speaker, it's claimed.
Apple is also said to be working on a smart home security camera, which is tipped to launch in 2026. Apple reportedly expects to sell tens of millions of the cameras, which is certainly ambitious.
