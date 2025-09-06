Will this be the most romantic movie Apple TV+ has ever made?

If you're asking me, there's a clear leader in the stakes for the best streaming service on the market right now, and it's Apple TV+ by a country mile. Even after a recent price bump, it still represents better value than any other service I've tried, thanks to a really high-quality pipeline of shows that rarely disappoint.

It also makes great movies at a less frequent cadence, too, and one coming at the end of this month has made quite an impression thanks to a swooning trailer. All of You looks like a romance through and through, and has a very gentle sci-fi twist that makes it all work; it'll hit Apple TV+ on 26 September and looks like a must-see for fans of the genre.

All Of You — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The movie stars Shrinking and Ted Lasso creator Brett Goldstein opposite Imogen Poots as a pair of lifelong best friends who have known for a long time that there's some sort of spark between them, without ever taking the risk of a romantic entanglement. The twist here is that there's a new test becoming popular that immediately puts people in touch with the most compatible soulmate out there, if they're seeking a life partner.

When Poots' character decides to take the test, and lands with a super safe and likeable husband as a result, it leaves Goldstein's alone and forlorn. It's pretty clear that the core drama here will be the "will they, won't they?" question as the two of them meet less frequently but still feel the yearning to be together that they've been suppressing for years.

It all looks pretty gorgeous, and there'll clearly be plenty of Normal People-style encounters at parties and dinners, and a lot of words spoken without saying anything just through intense looks and pregnant pauses. In other words, it looks like it has the potential to be some of the most romantic stuff that Apple TV+ has ever made.

With total domination in the sci-fi genre, it's good to see Apple branching out with its programming, too. It's got a good thing going in mystery and crime series, so getting some accomplished romance under its belt could be great.