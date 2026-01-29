New Split Watches model will give your outfit a glow up

Quick Summary Split Watches has unveiled its latest piece. In The Skies is made with luminous material in the case and strap, for a full lume experience when the light fades.

I get my hands on a lot of killer timepieces, and one of the best watch launches I saw in 2025 was Split Watches. Designed with a wider goal of improving the conversations we have around mental health, the brand now offers a range of killer chronographs, with a portion of each sale going to a charity which offers therapy.

Now, the brand has unveiled its most daring piece to date. Known as In The Skies, the piece features a case and bracelet enhanced with luminous material, meaning the whole thing glows when the lights go down.

(Image credit: Split Watches)

That's makes this a world first, as the only full-lume watch to make it into a full production run. It's not dissimilar to the Christopher Ward Bel Canto Lumiere which was unveiled recently.

Beyond the glow-in-the-dark exterior, though, the spec sheet reads pretty similarly to others in the brand's range. The case measures 42mm across, and is crafted from Ceramod+ which is derived from ceramic and designed to keep cool.

The case is a little on the taller side at 15mm, though that's really part of the trade-off for getting a chronograph at this price. It's certainly wearable, in my experience, though smaller wrists should take note.

(Image credit: Split Watches)

That attaches to an FKM rubber strap, which is nice and flexible to ensure things are comfortable in use. Inside, the same Seiko chronograph movement can be found, which means you're getting great value.

At just £1,800 (approx. €2,075 / US$2,500 / AU$3,500) and limited to just 250 pieces, this is pretty decent value for a fully automatic chronograph. I'm a big fan of the all-white colour palette used for this model, and I can see the glow once the lights go down being an added bonus for many.

It's another great launch for the brand, and I'm excited to see where things go next.