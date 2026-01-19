Zenith’s new DEFY Skyline watches take over LVMH Watch Week – and this one is my favourite

QUICK SUMMARY Zenith has debuted five new DEFY novelties at LVMH Watch Week 2026. In the line-up are the new DEFY Skyline Skeleton, Chronograph and Tourbillon Skeleton watches. The DEFY Skyline 36 and the DEFY Revival A3643 have also been given new silver dial upgrades.

Zenith has kicked off LVMH Watch Week in style, debuting not one, not two but five new novelties to expand its DEFY collection. Featured in the series are new DEFY Skyline Skeleton, Chronograph and Tourbillon watches and upgraded versions of the DEFY Skyline 36 and DEFY Revival A3643.

2025 marked Zenith’s 160th anniversary, so the watch manufacturer launched many timepieces celebrating its trademark blue colourway . For LVMH Watch Week 2026, Zenith is steering away from that shade and focusing on different colours and materials, including black, gold and silver.

Here’s every watch that Zenith has announced at LVMH Watch Week 2026.

Zenith DEFY Skyline Skeleton

(Image credit: Zenith)

Starting off with the Zenith DEFY Skyline Skeleton, the watch is a combination of a black ceramic case and gold toned dial. The openworked dial shows off the El Primero 3620 SK calibre movement, including its ‘world’s first’ constant 1/10th of a seconds running indicator at the six o’clock position.

The dial of the new Zenith DEFY Skyline Skeleton shows off Zenith’s four-pointed star, giving it angular shines and strong geometrical shapes. The circular seconds indicator overlaps in black, and its skeletonised gold hand matches the main hour and minute hands.

The black ceramic case features a prominent crown on the right side, and encases a dodecagonal bezel. The black and gold is a fun contrast, and there’s a choice of an integrated black ceramic bracelet or a patterned rubber strap to match.

Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph

(Image credit: Zenith)

Another black ceramic watch from Zenith is the new DEFY Skyline Chronograph. If you’ve read my watch stories for T3 for a while, you’ll know how much I love a chronograph and the Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph is no exception – it might be my favourite from the new line-up.

Crafted in black ceramic, the Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph has a subtle four-pointed star pattern on the dial. The dial itself has gradient design so it fades to a lighter shade in the centre and a darker black around the outside. The three chronograph counters are in a bolder black with white and red accents on the hands and markers.

Powered by the El Primero 3600 calibre movement, the Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph gives the watch a 60-hour power reserve, and keeps the three chronograph counters running. The crown is flanked by two pushers which control the chronographs, and the movement can be seen via the sapphire caseback.

Zenith DEFY Skyline Tourbillon Skeleton

(Image credit: Zenith)

Zenith isn’t ready to say goodbye to its anniversary blue colour just yet with the new Zenith DEFY Skyline Tourbillon Skeleton. The watch is the first tourbillon skeleton in the DEFY Skyline collection, and it comes in a rose gold 41mm case with a bold blue openworked dial.

The dial shows off the El Primero 3630 SK calibre movement in blue, complete with architectural bridges at two and 10 o’clock. At the six o’clock position is a one minute tourbillon which makes the watch look even more dramatic, and adds to the geometry of the timepiece. It comes with a rose gold bracelet or a blue star-patterned rubber strap.

Zenith DEFY Skyline 36 and Revival A3642 upgrades

Alongside the three new DEFY Skyline novelties are upgraded versions of the DEFY Skyline 36 and DEFY Revival A3643 watches. While black and gold seem to be Zenith’s new theme this year, these two timepieces now come with silver-toned dials.

For the DEFY Skyline 36, the new silver shade for the 36mm version of the watch is a welcome addition alongside its existing colour options, including deep and ice blues, and pastel greens and pinks. The silver tone for the new DEFY Revival A3643 has more of a vintage feel which harks back to its first 1969 DEFY models.