A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm – the Goldilocks watch

While trends come and go among the best watches out there, some things sure make their presence felt. That can certainly be said for integrated bracelet sports watches. Many had signalled their reappearance on the scene as a flash in the pan, but the best part of ten years later, they're still going strong.

There are all manner of different models out there, but one of our favourites here at T3 is the Christopher Ward The Twelve. It sits at a killer price point, and offers one of the best bracelets you'll find on any watch under the £3,000 price point.

Not too long after the original 40mm version was launched, the brand came out with a 36mm variant. That was perfect for smaller wrists, offering a more compact case size which was something of a rarity for this kind of watch.

More recently, the brand split the difference, adding a 38mm variant into the mix. I called it the Goldilocks watch when it was unveiled, but I've since had it on the wrist for a week. Will it live up to expectations?

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm: key specs

The specs of the new version are relatively unchanged compared to the rest of the range. Obviously, the case diameter is now 38mm, which pairs nicely with the 9.95mm case height and 43.3mm lug-to-lug width.

You'll find the same Sellita SW200-1 movement inside, complete with 38 hours of power reserve. That's accurate to within +/-20 seconds per day, and operates with a 4Hz beat rate.

You'll be able to pick up the 38mm variant on the same rubber strap or steel bracelet options as other variants, with the bracelet even including the new micro-adjustment in the clasp. There is a new dial colour to be had here, though – Midnight Sun (as pictured in this review) is unique to the 38mm version, alongside Nordic Blue, Glacier Blue and White options.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm like to wear?

As I expected when the news first dropped, there's a real Goldilocks quality to this watch. Having used all three of the different variants, I can honestly say that the 38mm is the best fit for my wrist.

The 40mm – while not quite too big – certainly makes the most of every millimeter of space my wrist has to offer. The 36mm was entirely different, feeling almost vintage in its shrunken-down frame.

Sat right in the middle, the 38mm feels perfect. It fills most of the wrist, while leaving just a little bit of bracelet draping at the edges. There's absolutely nothing I'd do to change it, and that's something I can't say of too many watches out there.

Other aspects of the wearing experience remain closely tied to the other sizes. The bracelet, for example, is a masterpiece. I've yet to feel a better one, even on watches with a price tag thirty times larger – Christopher Ward has done a stellar job with this.

Similarly, the slimness of the case promotes a really comfortable wearing experience. It's less than 10mm thick, which is seriously impressive, and ensures that you'll barely notice it on the wrist.

Last, but certainly not least, a quick nod to the new colour on this model. Midnight Sun is a gorgeous deep yellow hue. It's unlikely to have the mass appeal of Nordic Blue, but it's a neat addition to a collection which has every other popular hue covered.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm worth the money?

Let's kick this off with a little chart to showcase the different pricing options in different regions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm - steel bracelet Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm - rubber strap GBP £1,050 £850 USD $1,225 $995 AUD AU$1,740 AU$1,395

That's a pretty good price for a watch of this calibre. Sure, there are alternatives which come in more affordably – the Tissot PRX and the Citizen Tsuyosa come to mind – but neither of those quite live up to the wow factor on offer here.

My top tip for anyone interested in buying one is to put up the extra cash and snag it on the bracelet. Pick up a rubber strap too, if you want one, but to miss out on that bracelet would be like driving a Ferrari modded with a Fiat 500 engine.

But yes, it's definitely worth every penny. There's a lot of competition for watches around £1,000, but the Christopher Ward The Twelve is unquestionably one of the very best – and this perfect middle-ground size only strengthens that position.