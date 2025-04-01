Rolex Land-Dweller is the Crown’s headline act at Watches and Wonders 2025

QUICK SUMMARY Rolex reveals all-new Land-Dweller model at Watches and Wonders 2025, complete with new honeycomb dial design. The company used the show to announce new variants of its GMT-Master II, Datejust, Oyster Perpetual, Daytona and Perpetual 1908.

Rolex has revealed a host of new watches, including the all-new Land-Dweller, complete with honeycomb dial design, at Watches and Wonders 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

A sports watch with an integrated bracelet, the new Land-Dweller sees Rolex square up against the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Owners of the vastly more attainable Tissot PRX might also be pleased to spot the similarities between their watch and the Crown’s latest offering.

Available with case sizes of 36 and 40 mm, the Rolex Land-Dweller carries many of the brand’s trademark design flourishes, including the cyclops magnifier over the date window at three o’clock, and a fluted bezel.

Those similarities to the Datejust aside, the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller stands apart thanks to the integrated bracelet design, which refers to how the bracelet appears to blend seamlessly into the case. Rolex hasn’t offered a watch like this since the 1970s, so there’s no doubt Crown collectors will be spending the rest of today on the phone to their local authorised dealer.

Rolex says the Land-Dweller is the result of 31 patents, 18 of which are exclusive to this watch and 16 refer to the movement within. Known as calibre 7135, the movement operates at 5 Hz (meaning the second hand ticks five times per second) and boasts a regulating system composed of a new escapement called the Dynapulse, which took 10 years to develop, plus what Rolex calls a state-of-the-art oscillator.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Visible through the exhibition case back, the self-winding movement has 39 jewels and a power reserve of 66 hours.

The Rolex Land-Dweller range kicks off at £12,250 for the 36 mm model with a white Rolesor case. Increasing the case size to 40 mm brings the price up to £13,050. Other options include cases made of everose gold (from £36,900) and platinum (from £50,800), and a diamond-set bezel. Go for platinum and diamonds on the larger case size and you’re looking at £100,450.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All versions of the Land-Dweller have a new honeycomb dial design; for the stainless steel and rose gold models it’s white, while the platinum model switches this out for a fetching icy blue.

Rolex GMT-Master II

(Image credit: Rolex)

Next up is Rolex’s first-ever watch to feature a ceramic dial on an 18-ct white gold version of the GMT-Master II. The watch, famously with its crown offered on the left instead of the traditional right, has a green dial and a green-and-black 24-hour bezel.

There’s a date window at the nine o’clock position, and inside you’ll find Rolex’s calibre 3285 automatic GMT movement with 70 hours of power reserve.

New Rolex Oyster Perpetual dial colours

(Image credit: Rolex)

The trusty Oyster Perpetual has been given a fresh new look with three new dial colour options. Rolex describes these colours as muted lavender, warm sandy beige and fresh pistachio green. The Crown says these colours “celebrate the meeting of pastel shades, vibrant lacquering and a smooth, matt finish.”

The lavender dial is available on the Rolex Oyster Perpetual 28m, while the beige matt is offered on the OP 36 and pistachio matt green is a new option for buyers of the OP 41. The smallest of the three models uses Rolex’s 2232 automatic movement while the other two use the same calibre 3230. All three have 100 metres of water resistance.

Rolex Perpetual 1908 gets solid-gold upgrade

(Image credit: Rolex)

Next up is the Perpetual 1908 dress watch, which is now available with a solid 18ct yellow gold bracelet to match its case. The seven-link bracelet promises to major on both refinement and comfort, and really adds a new dimension to a watch usually seen on a more reserved leather strap.

Driven by Rolex’s 7140 calibre automatic movement with 66 hours of power reserve, the 1908 has a 39 mm case diameter, 50 metres of water resistance, and an exhibition case back. The price is £21,550 with a leather strap, or £30,600 with the new Settimo gold bracelet.

Rolex Datejust 31 with red ombré dial

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex’s perennially popular Datejust was blessed with a new dial option at Watches and Wonders 2025. Called red ombre, the dial subtly transitions from bright red at its centre to black at its outer edge, and is enhanced by diamonds on both the hour markers and the bezel.

Paired with an 18ct yellow gold case and matching bracelet, this is a showstopper of a watch if ever there was one, despite the relatively compact 31 mm case diameter.

As seen here, the watch is priced at £42,400.

Rolex Daytona gets eight new dials

(Image credit: Rolex)

Finally, Rolex used Watches and Wonders 2025 to reveal eight new dials for its legendary Daytona. These are available exclusively on precious-metal variants of the Daytona, and the highlights include a turquoise blue lacquer dial with black subdials and a yellow gold case.

There’s also an all-yellow gold model with a green dial, a rose gold Daytona with brown and black dials, a white gold model with a blue dial, and a trio of Daytonas with silver meteorite dials with white, yellow and rose gold cases on black Oysterflex straps.