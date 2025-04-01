Live
Watches and Wonders 2025 LIVE: the best timepieces from Rolex, Tudor, TAG Heuer, Hublot and more
T3 is reporting live from Watches and Wonders 2025 – here’s everything you need to know
It’s T3’s favourite time of the year: Watches and Wonders 2025! This year, our team of watch experts will be covering the event live, bringing you the latest news, releases and behind the scenes exclusives from the event.
From 1st – 7th April, the annual Watches and Wonders will take place in Geneva, Switzerland. A record of 60 exhibiting Maisons will be showcasing their latest and greatest watches during the event, including the likes of Rolex, TAG Heuer, Tudor, IWC Schaffhausen, Frederique Constant, Zenith, Hublot and many more.
For this year’s event, T3 will be reporting on Watches and Wonders live, so keep this page bookmarked and check back throughout the week to find out about the new launches from your favourite watch brands.
What’s even better is that we’ll actually be attending the event, and even giving out some prizes, so trust us – you won’t want to miss T3’s 2025 coverage of Watches and Wonders.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Nomos upgrades its Club Sport Neomatik
Nomos has upgraded its Club Sport Neomatik watch with a world timer complication.
The new Nomos Club Sport Neomatik is powered by the DUW 3202 calibre movement, which offers a 42 hour power reserve and helps power the new world timer complication.
Although this complication has been added to the watch, it hasn't affected the size or thickness of it which is pretty impressive. The watch has a blue ring around it which displays different cities around the world adjacent to the right times.
Measuring 40mm, the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik case is made from stainless steel and comes in two dial options: blue or silver.
Panerai debuts new Luminor Marina models
Panerai has debuted new Luminor Marina models at Watches and Wonders. The sporty watch which has its oversized crown have been given new colours and the case itself has been reduced by 12% in thickness.
The new Panerai Luminor Marina is powered by the P.980 calibre which offers three days of power reserve and 500m of water resistance. The watches have a steel case, and come with a stee bracelet or alligator leather straps.
TAG Heuer wows with new Formula 1 collections
It wouldn't be Watches and Wonders without TAG Heuer stealing the show with three new timepieces. As official timekeeper of Formula 1, TAG Heuer has debuted a new Formula 1 Solograph and Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph, as well as a new Carrera Day-Date.
The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solograph is the standout from the new novelties. Available in nine models - three from the core collection and six limited edition versions - the Formula 1 Solograph is inspired by the original 1986 Formula 1 collection by the brand.
The Formula 1 Solograph has a new 38mm size, and comes in multiple different colour combinations. The dials have bubble and shield icons as the hour markers, and the watch is powered by the Solargraph movement which is recharged by the sun or artificial light.
For more details about the new launches, see our full breakdown of TAG Heuer's Watches and Wonders timepieces.
Day one of Watches and Wonders 2025
It’s day one of Watches and Wonders 2025, and let me tell you, I’m excited!
First, let me quickly introduce myself. I’m Beth, T3’s Home Editor who’s been covering watches – and more specifically Watches and Wonders – for the past few years now. I’ll be the one giving you all the latest launches and news from this year’s event.
This is my third time covering Watches and Wonders live and my colleague Sam Cross is actually on the ground in Geneva seeing all the action – he’ll be sharing plenty of behind the scenes looks throughout this week and he’ll even be giving out some prizes.
But before we jump into what Watches and Wonders is showcasing today, myself, Sam and fellow watch enthusiast and expert, Alistair Charlton thought we’d take a guess at what our watch brands would be showing off and launching this year. Take a look at T3's watch experts predictions for Watches and Wonders 2025.