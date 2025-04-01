Watches and Wonders 2025 LIVE: the best timepieces from Rolex, Tudor, TAG Heuer, Hublot and more

It’s T3’s favourite time of the year: Watches and Wonders 2025! This year, our team of watch experts will be covering the event live, bringing you the latest news, releases and behind the scenes exclusives from the event.

From 1st – 7th April, the annual Watches and Wonders will take place in Geneva, Switzerland. A record of 60 exhibiting Maisons will be showcasing their latest and greatest watches during the event, including the likes of Rolex, TAG Heuer, Tudor, IWC Schaffhausen, Frederique Constant, Zenith, Hublot and many more.

For this year’s event, T3 will be reporting on Watches and Wonders live, so keep this page bookmarked and check back throughout the week to find out about the new launches from your favourite watch brands.

What’s even better is that we’ll actually be attending the event, and even giving out some prizes, so trust us – you won’t want to miss T3’s 2025 coverage of Watches and Wonders.