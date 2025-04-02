Piaget goes for gold with new Polo 79 and Sixtie novelties at Watches and Wonders
Piaget has a theme for Watches and Wonders 2025 – gold!
QUICK SUMMARY
Piaget has debuted new Polo 79 and Sixtie novelties at Watches and Wonders. The new jewellery and sports watches have one thing in common – gold.
Piaget’s new novelties, as showcased at Watches and Wonders 2025, all have one thing in common – gold. Piaget has debuted new Polo 79 and Sixtie watches, both of which are inspired by Piaget’s heritage watches from the 60s and 70s, but given a modern (and golden) upgrade.
Piaget Polo 79
The Piaget Polo 79 first debuted in 1979 and marked the brand’s first ever ‘sports elegant’ watch. To mark 45 years since the original was launched, Piaget has introduced the Piaget Polo 79, an upgraded version of the 1979 timepiece which has been given more gold and luxury accents than before.
One of the most noticeable parts of the Piaget Polo 79 is its integrated case and bracelet. The entire watch follows the same striped pattern which runs from the bracelet to the bezel and dial, giving it a great sense of fluidity and uniform.
Measuring 38mm, the Piaget Polo 79 has an 18K yellow gold case, dial, bracelet, and hour and minute hands. It has satin-finished gold elements, including gadroons around the edge of the watch which act as indexes. It’s powered by the 1200P1 automatic movement which is ultra-thin, self-winding and can be seen via the sapphire crystal caseback.
Piaget Sixtie
Another new novelty that’s celebrating its heritage is the Piaget Sixtie. In 1969, Piaget reinvented the jewellery watch, and the new Piaget Sixtie is paying homage to that, as well as the golden age of the 60s.
As you’d expect when you see ‘golden age’, the Piaget Sixtie is another gold timepiece but what sets it apart is its trapeze shaping. The case and bezel of the Piaget Sixtie has a grooved trapeze shape which makes it look like a trapeze, square, round and cushion case in one.
The Piaget Sixtie has a solid gold bracelet with more trapezoidal lines and links, and the bezel has multiple grooves or rings that wrap around the dial to give it more dimension. It’s nice to see smaller watches and more women’s-focused watches being showcased at Watches and Wonders this year, and Piaget has certainly taken the gold in that arena.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
