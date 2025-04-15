Girard-Perregaux Laureato 38 mm gets a blue diamond upgrade

Already among our favourite watches, Girard-Perregaux just upped the ante by fitting the Laureato 38 mm with a diamond bezel.

In fact, there are two new diamond-set bezels to choose from. The first features 32 custom-made, baguette-cut diamonds set around the full circumference of the bezel.

Installed to follow the eight-pointed shape of the Laureato’s standard bezel, the diamonds add up to approximately 3cts’ worth. Both the bezel and dial are made from white gold, with the latter eschewing the usual ‘Laureato’ text between the four and eight o’clock positions, giving it a cleaner, simpler look.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

The GP logo and hour markers are also made from white gold, while the case is stainless steel and the bracelet is polished steel with a satin finish, and there's a sapphire crystal. Water resistance is to 100 metres and the watch is driven by Girard-Perregaux’s own automatic mechanical movement with 27 jewels, 46 hours of power reserve and a date window at the three o’clock position.

But, as beautiful as this watch is, I’m more intrigued by the second diamond-bezelled novelty from GP. It’s another take on the Laureato 38 mm, but this time the bezel is decorated with 10 brilliant-cut diamonds and 46 brilliant-cut blue sapphires.

Their placement in the dial sees the blue colour of the sapphires transition from top to bottom, as their blue appearance gradually gives way to the clear diamonds set between the five and seven o’clock positions.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

This is otherwise a similar watch to the all-diamond model, but with the ‘Laureato/Automatic’ text added back onto a dial this time made from plated rhodium.

The indices and hands are also rhodium-plated, while the case is stainless steel, water resistance is 100 metres and the automatic movement with its pink gold oscillating weight is again visible through the exhibition case back. Lastly, the bracelet is made from polished steel with a satin finish.