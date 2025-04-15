Girard-Perregaux Laureato 38 mm gets a blue diamond upgrade
We’re totally besotted by these diamond-bezelled beauties from Girard-Perregaux
Already among our favourite watches, Girard-Perregaux just upped the ante by fitting the Laureato 38 mm with a diamond bezel.
In fact, there are two new diamond-set bezels to choose from. The first features 32 custom-made, baguette-cut diamonds set around the full circumference of the bezel.
Installed to follow the eight-pointed shape of the Laureato’s standard bezel, the diamonds add up to approximately 3cts’ worth. Both the bezel and dial are made from white gold, with the latter eschewing the usual ‘Laureato’ text between the four and eight o’clock positions, giving it a cleaner, simpler look.
The GP logo and hour markers are also made from white gold, while the case is stainless steel and the bracelet is polished steel with a satin finish, and there's a sapphire crystal. Water resistance is to 100 metres and the watch is driven by Girard-Perregaux’s own automatic mechanical movement with 27 jewels, 46 hours of power reserve and a date window at the three o’clock position.
But, as beautiful as this watch is, I’m more intrigued by the second diamond-bezelled novelty from GP. It’s another take on the Laureato 38 mm, but this time the bezel is decorated with 10 brilliant-cut diamonds and 46 brilliant-cut blue sapphires.
Their placement in the dial sees the blue colour of the sapphires transition from top to bottom, as their blue appearance gradually gives way to the clear diamonds set between the five and seven o’clock positions.
This is otherwise a similar watch to the all-diamond model, but with the ‘Laureato/Automatic’ text added back onto a dial this time made from plated rhodium.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The indices and hands are also rhodium-plated, while the case is stainless steel, water resistance is 100 metres and the automatic movement with its pink gold oscillating weight is again visible through the exhibition case back. Lastly, the bracelet is made from polished steel with a satin finish.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Gossamer Gear's Grit 28 is a masterclass in ultralight backpack design
Trail runners and fastpackers, take note
By Matt Kollat
-
Forget AirTag, Chipolo's new Bluetooth tracker adds a dash of colour
Chipolo's Pop tracker works with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device – so you can track whichever platform you're using
By Mike Lowe
-
New Orient Star watches offer a glimpse of the magic within
There are two new skeleton pieces
By Sam Cross
-
Breitling adds two new Top Time chronographs celebrates the legacy of cycling legends
These are gorgeous watches
By Sam Cross
-
Biver adds another two Automatique models to its collection
These are classy additions
By Sam Cross
-
New Tiffany & Co Bird on a Flying Tourbillon watch is like nothing you've seen before
It's a stunning, summery watch
By Sam Cross
-
Party like it’s 1995 with this iconic reissue from Timex
A sailing watch favoured by JFK Jr. is back on the scene
By Alistair Charlton
-
I tried every new Grand Seiko at Watches and Wonders – my favourite surprised me
The brand unveiled five new models and a new Spring Drive movement
By Sam Cross
-
New Panerai celebrates its place as official timekeeper of Milan Design Week
And it's a killer watch
By Sam Cross
-
Perpetual Calendars are the watch trend of 2025 – here's the proof
This complication is cropping up everywhere
By Sam Cross