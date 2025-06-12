New Blancpain Fifty Fathoms might be the ultimate dive watch for summer

Quick Summary Blancpain has unveiled two 38mm variants of its iconic Fifty Fathoms dive watch. It comes in a playful pink hue, or a black and rose gold version.

If you're in the hunt for a new dive watch, you might notice something about a lot of the popular options. They tend to be relatively large things, owing to a traditional need to see clearly when you've descended below sea level.

Still, we know that most people aren't using these in the ocean depths these days, and that has led to some manufacturers bringing reduced case sizes to market. The latest is Blancpain, which has released a duo of 38mm variants of its iconic Fifty Fathoms model.

The brand states that the models have been designed specifically for women, though there's really something here for everyone, regardless of gender. What we have is a pair of killer 38mm dive watches in either an understated black and rose gold, or a playful pink design not dissimilar to the Swatch x Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean.

Both are powered by Blancpain's Calibre 1153 – a watch movement with a whopping 100-hour power reserve. That movement also utilises a silicon balance spring, which should help it stay resistant to magnetic forces – something which is really important in the digital age.

(Image credit: Blancpain)

Both also feature mother-of-pearl dials – a classy touch and a subtle nod to the aquatic theme of the piece. Each is then treated to a sporty strap, with the black model offered on a black rubber, black sailcloth or black NATO strap, while the pink version comes on a white fabric strap with two-tone pink stripes.

The pieces are designed as a tribute to the women of the Blancpain Ocean Commitment, including those involved in the Ocean Photographer of the Year competition and the Female Fifty Fathoms Award.

Priced at £15,700 (approx. €18,400 / US$21,400 / AU$32,750) for the pink model and £29,400 (approx. €34,500 / US$40,000 / AU$61,300) for the black and rose gold variant, this certainly won't be the most affordable dive watch you'll ever see.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, it's always nice to have something smaller on offer, and this is a great way to buy a classic dive watch that actually fits.