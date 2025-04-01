A Lange & Söhne arrives at Watches and Wonders with three killer watches

Quick Summary German brand, A Lange & Söhne has launched three killer watches. Those include a sporty gold number, a classy small dress watch and an ultra-complicated limited edition piece.

With Watches and Wonders now in full flow, many brands are showcasing their latest and greatest offerings. Everything from anniversary-celebrating reissues to models celebrating marketing partnerships are on show, with something for everyone to love.

German brand A Lange & Söhne has come out swinging, too. Known for its luxury watches and staggeringly beautiful movements, the brand has brought three new models to market at this year's show.

A Lange & Söhne 1815 34mm

First up is a new, smaller version of the 1815. I tested the 1815 Chronograph last year, but this one sounds even more svelte, sitting within a 34mm case crafted from either pink- or white-gold, the model also stands just 6.4mm tall on the wrist.

That's a seriously classy looking watch, with Arabic numeral hour markers and a small seconds register at six o'clock. The resulting centre-mounted minute and hour hands revolve over an uncluttered dial.

It's exactly in line with my prediction for watches in 2025. While smaller cases have been a thing for a few years now, I predicted that they'd continue to shrink even further.

Of course, the movement in a Lange watch is just as – if not, more – important. A calibre L152.1 sits inside, providing 72 hours from the manually wound movement. It looks stunning, too – as you'd expect from a brand like Lange.

A Lange & Söhne Odysseus Honeygold

When Lange unveiled the Odysseus back in 2019, the model represented something of a departure for the brand. Its signature had always been classy dress watches, but this model was much more sporty and laid back.

Now, there's a limited edition in Honeygold with a brown dial – and it's absolutely staggering. The combination of gold and brown is tried and true on luxury watches, but I can't think of many models it suits more than this one. The result brings back some of Lange's classiness – for when you're lounging by the pool, but you still need people to know you mean business.

Large apertures at the nine- and three o'clock positions show the day and date respectively, while a red '60' marker on the minute track offers a welcome splash of colour. A case diameter of 40.5mm and height of just a whisker over 11mm makes this a great pick for most wrists – but with only 100 being made, you'll be hard-pressed to snag one.

A Lange & Söhne Minute Repeater Perpetual

Last, but by no means least, we have the Minute Repeater Perpetual. This manually wound watch offering a range of classy complications designed to showcase the pinnacle of watchmaking from the German brand.

As you might have gleamed from the name, that marries a minute repeater and a perpetual calendar, offering two fantastic complications in one watch. A pair of chiming gongs offer a trio of different chimes, combine in 720 unique sequences to accurately deliver the time for the user.

Then, when your attention turns from the time to the date, you can rest safe in the knowledge that your watch is accurately keeping track of it all. The movement has been configured such that – if it remains wound – it wont need a manual correction before the 1st of March 2100. So make sure you're not washing your hair that day, and you're good to go.

There's even a moon phase on the dial. That's a neat black number, which is made to remain accurate to within one day for 122.6 years.

All of that is squished into a platinum case which sits just 40.5mm wide and 12.1mm tall. There's no getting around it – that is staggeringly impressive. With just 50 pieces being made worldwide, there's likely not going to be too many at your local watch meet.