I'm a watch expert – this is the biggest trend I'm predicting for 2025

As the festive season pulls closer and the year draws to a close, many will start to reflect on the last 12 months. Part of that reflection also means looking forward to the things we anticipate for 2025.
For me, that includes making some predictions about the wonderful world of watches. I'm a huge fan of watches and have seen the market ebb and flow over the last few years, with different styles coming in and out of fashion.
Everything from green dials to dive watches have had a moment in the sun over recent years, as the changing tides of fashion bring new goodies to market. In 2025, there's one thing I'm predicting above anything else – even smaller watches.
Perhaps that's not too much of a revelation. Over the last few years, we've seen dial sizes start to shrink anyway. Gone are the days when a gargantuan 47mm pilot watch was en vogue – these days, it's all about neat, tidy and dainty case sizes.
That's certainly affected the production of new watches, but it's also prominent in the tastes shaping vintage watches. These older pieces are often much smaller anyway, but they've also been cropping up more and more on the wrists of celebrities and tastemakers.
I think that popularity will continue to influence modern watchmaking, with more and more smaller pieces hitting the market. 36mm appears to be the de facto choice these days, but I wouldn't be surprised to see some 34mm models – like the recently released Nomos Club Sport Neomatik 34 – appear, and possibly even smaller.
It's not just about the case diameter, either. Vintage pieces tend to be a great deal slimmer from top to bottom. That's something which really isn't all that common on modern watches, and I think that's going to change.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As I write this, I'm wearing a 1959 dress watch from a company called Creation. It's fairly nondescript and almost wholly uninteresting, but it was a bargain mechanical timepiece – both in its day and when I subsequently snapped it up some sixty years later.
Yet even as a budget piece in the late 50s, it sits just millimetres thick. It's the kind of classy case thickness I've only ever seen on top tier watches in the modern age – think Vacheron Constantin and Patek Philippe.
If a brand like that could achieve a look like that back then, there's absolutely no reason why modern watches can't do the same.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Oura, watch out: Ultrahuman's smart ring suddenly looks a lot more appealing thanks to new free software update
Ultrahuman’s Holiday 2024 Update Is the Wellness Upgrade You Need This Season
By Matt Kollat Published
-
My favourite Prime Video show gets an action-packed trailer at long last
Reacher is finally back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
OMEGA launches new James Bond-inspired Seamaster Diver in bronze gold
OMEGA’s new Seamaster Diver 300M is a Bond fan’s dream
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Omega Speedmaster is designed for pilots flying a little closer to the Earth's surface
If the moon is a little far for your tastes, this is the Speedmaster for you
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Grand Seiko watch reissues its first mechanical piece in a modern way
The Grand Seiko Icefall Hi-Beat has a new skin
By Sam Cross Published
-
TAG Heuer’s new chronograph celebrates 20 years of Formula 1 and Red Bull Racing
TAG Heuer excites racing fans with limited edition Formula 1 chronograph
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Seiko’s new Presage Japanese Garden watch has a playful cutout that’s truly hypnotising
Seiko expands its Presage Japanese Garden series with two new watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Timex Weekender – meet the perfect first watch
A gateway into watch collecting...
By Roland Moore-Colyer Published
-
7 best Cyber Monday watch deals in the USA – Rolex, Tissot, Breitling and more
The best watches to buy right now
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy
Black Friday is the best time to add to your fragrance collection – here's what I'm buying
By Sam Cross Published