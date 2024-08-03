Hands on with the A Lange & Söhne 1815 Chronograph – everyday elegance

When you think about the best watches on the market, chances are you'll move to all manner of brands. Those with big marketing budgets and long histories are fantastic at reminding you why they deserve a place on your wrist.

Most of those brands – Rolex, Omega et al – are Swiss brands. And while that is a big part of the luxury watch industry, it doesn't tell the whole story. Another enclave can be found in the small German town of Glashütte.

A number of top brands come from that part of the world. And the top dog is unquestionably A Lange & Söhne. Manufacturers of some of the most impressive watch movements on the planet, the brand are synonymous with luxury living.

Recently, I got hands on with their 1815 Chronograph, to see if it's any good.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the A Lange & Söhne 1815 Chronograph like to wear?

As soon as you strap this beauty on your wrist, you know exactly why this is a popular model. At 39.5mm wide, this is a monstrously wearable case. What's more, sitting just 11mm thick, this is a seriously impressive design.

It feels like eating the cake before you've blown out the candles to talk about the movement this early on. It's no secret that Lange movements are some of the best in the business, with a level of detail and finishing which is scarcely found anywhere else.

This utilises a manually-wound movement – part of the reason why the case is so slim – which offers a 60 hour power reserve. It's a flyback chronograph movement, beating at 2.5Hz and comprising of 306 parts.

If you've never seen a Lange movement in the flesh, I urge you to do so. Their work is second to none, and the combination of finishing prowess and technical mastery makes for a truly exceptional experience. Be sure to get a manually-wound model, too, as that will ensure nothing is covered by a rotor.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

On the model I tested, the white gold case is paired with a black alligator leather strap. That's a fully CITES regulated process, ensuring that the animals farmed for this purpose are healthy and happy.

For me, this combination is the best you can get. White gold is often considered to be the 'stealth wealth' option, with an appearance similar to polished steel. Couple that with a black-on-black design, and what you have here is just about the stealthiest Lange money can buy.

The design is really sublime, with a versatility which is rarely found from the brand. You could just as easily pair this with a suit as you could with a t-shirt and shorts. That's quite incredible, and is a mark of just how impressive this piece is.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the A Lange & Söhne 1815 Chronograph worth the money?

Let's start by saying that there are few people to whom £50,000 is pocket change. That's a life-changing sum of money for a good portion of the world population, and a few years salary for many more.

With that being said, it's important to look at these things objectively. If you're in the market for a luxury watch, the chances are you have a bit of spare cash to play with.

For the majority of people in that situation, this is a really strong option. It's a stealthy enough design to go unnoticed by the majority of people, but impressive enough to be a show piece when needed. If you only ever make one luxury watch purchase, this is a great one to buy.

Wear it with a suit. Wear it with casualwear. Just be sure you wear it.