Here’s everything Tudor just announced at Watches and Wonders 2025
Get ready for the all-new Black Bay 68, plus Pelagos Ultra and new Burgundy BB58
QUICK SUMMARY
For Watches and Wonders 2025, Tudor has revealed a set of new timepieces, including an all-new Black Bay 68, and Pelagos Ultra, plus updates to the Black Bay Pro, Black Bay 58 and Black Bay Chrono.
Tudor just revealed several new watches at Watches and Wonders 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.
The 2025 lineup includes the all-new Black Bay 68, plus the Pelagos Ultra, a new burgundy colour option for the perennially popular Black Bay 58, and updates to the Black Bay Chrono.
Tudor Black Bay 68
Let’s start with the Black Bay 68. This entirely new watch has a 43 mm stainless steel case and is available with dial colours of blue and white, each with a black unidirectional rotating bezel.
The watch is driven by Tudor’s MT5601-U automatic mechanical movement, with 25 jewels and 70 hours of power reserve. It comes fitted with a three-link bracelet complete with Tudor’s T-fit rapid adjustment clasp for getting the perfect fit. The bracelet does not have the controversial fake rivets on the sides of its links, as found on the smaller Black Bay 58.
Styling cues brought over from the smaller Tudor Black Bay 58 include the serrated edge of the crown, the unguarded screw-down crown and the brand’s trademark ‘Snowflake’ hour and minute hands – the latter was first introduced by Tudor in 1968, and is from where the new model gets its name.
Unlike the 58, the Tudor Black Bay 68 is a Master Chronometer Certified timepiece. It borrows the 58’s simple, no-date dial, domed sapphire crystal and 200 metres of water resistance. The Black Bay 68 is priced at £4,010 and is available in both blue and white colour options now.
Tudor Pelagos Ultra
Next up is the new Tudor Pelagos Ultra. Claimed to be the most technically capable Pelagos ever made, the new model has been engineered to overcome the challenges of saturation diving, and as such is water resistant to a massive 1,000 metres.
The watch has a 43 mm brushed titanium case and matching three-link bracelet with a proprietary adjustment system. Not pulling its punches, Tudor says the watch “represents a giant stride in technical advancements” with its Master Chronometer Certification and MT5612-U automatic movement with 26 jewels and 65 hours of power reserve.
Details include a guarded, screw-down crown, date window at the three o’clock position, unidirectional rotating bezel with matte ceramic insert, a helium escape valve, titanium case back and a domed sapphire crystal. As well as the titanium bracelet, the Pelagos Ultra also comes with a black rubber strap with pin buckle and diver’s extension. The new watch is priced at £5,070 and is available now.
Tudor Black Bay Pro
Tudor also used Watches and Wonders 2025 to announce a new version of the Black Bay Pro. The new model retains the same 39 mm stainless steel case as before, along with the fixed steel bezel and GMT movement for viewing two time zones at once.
What’s new, as I’m sure you have already spotted, is the striking opaline dial with black markings and yellow GMT hand for added legibility.
There’s a date window at the three o’clock position, a 24-hour scale on the bezel for reading a second time zone with the GMT hand and Tudor’s trademark snowflake design on both hour hands. The watch uses Tudor’s MT5652 automatic movement with 28 jewels and 70 hours of power reserve. Water resistance is 200 metres and the watch is available with a steel bracelet, or a hybrid rubber and leather strap with steel folding clasp, or a black fabric strap with yellow central hand and buckle.
The new Tudor Black Bay Pro is priced from £3,450 to £3,730 and is available now.
Tudor Black Bay 58 Burgundy
A Tudor news event wouldn’t be complete without another new colour option for the immensely popular Black Bay 58. This time the colour is burgundy, which gives both the dial and bezel a bright pop of red.
Otherwise the same as other members of the 58 family, the new model is available with a three-link steel bracelet, a five-link bracelet with Tudor’s T-fit micro-adjustment function, and a black rubber strap. You know the rest by now: the steel case is 39 mm with a domed sapphire crystal, water resistance is 200 metres and the automatic movement has 65 hours of power reserve.
Priced from £3,630 to £3,910, the Tudor Black Bay 58 in burgundy is available now.
Tudor Black Bay Chrono
Finally, Tudor has recognised 50 years of its chronograph watches with a minor update to the Black Bay Chrono.
It’s a very small tweak though, as all that’s new is that the watch is now available with the choice of either a three-link or five-link stainless steel bracelet.
Prices start from £4,930 for the three-link bracelet and £5,020 for the five-link.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
