Laurent Ferrier upgrades its Classic Auto watch with stunning blue dial
Laurent Ferrier’s latest novelty might be my favourite from Watches and Wonders
QUICK SUMMARY
Laurent Ferrier has debuted the Classic Auto Horizon at Watches and Wonders.
Now part of the brand’s permanent collection, the watch features a stunning horizon blue dial and features a self-winding movement with a micro-rotor.
Laurent Ferrier’s Classic Auto timepiece is back, and it’s been given a new dial and movement upgrade. Now part of Laurent Ferrier’s permanent collection, the Classic Auto Horizon has debuted at Watches and Wonders and is showing off a new horizon blue dial – I’m obsessed.
The new Classic Auto Horizon from Laurent Ferrier features a self-winding movement that was initially for its Sport Auto timepiece. Powered by the LF270.01 calibre movement, the Classic Auto Horizon has a micro-rotor with a Swiss lever escapement and has an oscillating weight in 950 platinum that’s positioned between the main plate and rotor bridge.
The movement of the Classic Auto Horizon gives the watch an impressive 72 hour power reserve when fully wound, and it includes a date function. Housed in a 40mm stainless steel round case, the Classic Auto Horizon has a classic pebble shape that’s inspired by 19th century pocket watches.
The dial of the Classic Auto Horizon is incredibly eye-catching and inspired by nature. The colour is called horizon blue, and in certain lights, the dial appears purple, thanks to layers of translucent blue lacquer and silver galvanic coating. A date window sits at three o’clock while a small seconds subdial is at six o’clock and is punctuated by dark blue markers.
On both the full dial and subdial, the Classic Auto Horizon has white gold spear and baton hands. White gold is also used in the hour markers that lie on top of a minute track. The watch is finished with a brown hand-stitched goat leather strap.
In our T3 watch experts predictions for Watches and Wonders, I said that I hoped to see blue colours and plenty of subdials, and the Laurent Ferrier Classic Auto Horizon is the perfect example of that – which is why it’s one of my favourite novelties launched at Watches and Wonders this year.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Android Auto gets a mysterious new app and nobody knows what it's for
Google has added a surprising new app with the latest Android Auto update
By Chris Hall Published
-
REI is selling this 6-person tent for just $83 – grab it before it's gone!
This 3-season tent has almost 60% off
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Piaget goes for gold with new Polo 79 and Sixtie novelties at Watches and Wonders
Piaget has a theme for Watches and Wonders 2025 – gold!
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Grand Seiko is one of the most accurate watches we've ever seen
Grand Seiko’s new watch is accurate to an astonishing ±20 seconds per year
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Ulysse Nardin debuts the lightest mechanical dive watch ever made
Watches and Wonders sees Ulysse Nardin mark a pretty big milestone
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Hublot celebrates 20 years of the Big Bang with tons of colourful, ceramic watches
Hublot has outdone itself with its Watches and Wonders novelties
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Rolex Land-Dweller is the Crown’s headline act at Watches and Wonders 2025
There’s a new must-have Rolex in town, and it’s called the Land-Dweller
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Here’s everything Tudor just announced at Watches and Wonders 2025
Get ready for the all-new Black Bay 68, plus Pelagos Ultra and new Burgundy BB58
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Zenith celebrates 160 years by reviving the calibre 135 movement at Watches and Wonders
Zenith debuts lapis lazuli blue dials at Watches and Wonders
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 new Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso models prove that it's hip to be square
Watches and Wonders 2025 saw the unveiling of a host of new JLC goodies
By Sam Cross Published