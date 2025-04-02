Laurent Ferrier upgrades its Classic Auto watch with stunning blue dial

QUICK SUMMARY Laurent Ferrier has debuted the Classic Auto Horizon at Watches and Wonders. Now part of the brand’s permanent collection, the watch features a stunning horizon blue dial and features a self-winding movement with a micro-rotor.

Laurent Ferrier’s Classic Auto timepiece is back, and it’s been given a new dial and movement upgrade. Now part of Laurent Ferrier’s permanent collection, the Classic Auto Horizon has debuted at Watches and Wonders and is showing off a new horizon blue dial – I’m obsessed.

The new Classic Auto Horizon from Laurent Ferrier features a self-winding movement that was initially for its Sport Auto timepiece. Powered by the LF270.01 calibre movement, the Classic Auto Horizon has a micro-rotor with a Swiss lever escapement and has an oscillating weight in 950 platinum that’s positioned between the main plate and rotor bridge.

The movement of the Classic Auto Horizon gives the watch an impressive 72 hour power reserve when fully wound, and it includes a date function. Housed in a 40mm stainless steel round case, the Classic Auto Horizon has a classic pebble shape that’s inspired by 19th century pocket watches.

(Image credit: Laurent Ferrier)

The dial of the Classic Auto Horizon is incredibly eye-catching and inspired by nature. The colour is called horizon blue, and in certain lights, the dial appears purple, thanks to layers of translucent blue lacquer and silver galvanic coating. A date window sits at three o’clock while a small seconds subdial is at six o’clock and is punctuated by dark blue markers.

On both the full dial and subdial, the Classic Auto Horizon has white gold spear and baton hands. White gold is also used in the hour markers that lie on top of a minute track. The watch is finished with a brown hand-stitched goat leather strap.

In our T3 watch experts predictions for Watches and Wonders , I said that I hoped to see blue colours and plenty of subdials, and the Laurent Ferrier Classic Auto Horizon is the perfect example of that – which is why it’s one of my favourite novelties launched at Watches and Wonders this year.