Panerai brings a new watch for every depth to Watches and Wonders
Whether you're in the office or the ocean, Panerai has a watch for you
Quick Summary
Panerai has taken to Watches and Wonders with a hots of new Luminor Marina models.
There's something for everyone, whether you're a fan of ever-working movements or deep diving expeditions.
Panerai has arrived at Watches and Wonders with a whole host of killer new timepieces. The brand – perhaps best known as a manufacturer of great dive watches – has something for just about everyone in the new collection.
This year, the brand's Luminor collection finds itself in the spotlight, with a wide array of new models for every occasion. That includes a stunning perpetual calendar watch, which might just be one of the best watches at the show.
Panerai Luminor Perpetual Calendar GMT Platinumtech
Considering the dial of this watch packs in hours, minutes, days, date, 12-hour and 24-hour GMT complications, a day/night indicator and a small seconds register, Panerai has done a great job of keeping it clutter free. It's even more impressive given that the sapphire dial lets users see all of the mechanics within the case, too.
All of that sits inside a 44mm case crafted from Platinumtech. That's a material made with 95% pure platinum but with 40% more hardness, higher scratch resistance and 33% more wight that 18-carat gold. The watch comes on a gorgeous deep blue alligator leather strap, with a white gold buckle.
Inside, the P.4100 calibre offers three days of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate. The use of an off-centered micro-rotor allows space for all of the necessary indicators pertaining to the perpetual calendar.
Panerai Luminor Marina
When you think of a Panerai, chances are you're thinking of the Luminor Marina. The iconic model is unquestionably the brand's most famous silhouette, with its sporty case complete with the iconic crown protection device.
This year, that range has been given a lick of paint, with a range of models designed to revitalise that iconic model for the modern age. At the heart of the new models is a P.980 calibre. That offers three days of power reserve and enhanced accuracy and reliability.
The new models also offer an astounding 500m of water resistance. And of course, this is Panerai, so if it says 500m, it really means it. The brand tests to 25% beyond its stated water resistance ratings, to ensure seamless operation.
With specs like that, you'd likely expect a fair amount of heft from these watches. Not so, though – the case thickness has been reduced by 12%, while the weight has dropped by 15%.
The range includes four models crafted in steel – three on alligator leather straps and one featuring a stunning steel bracelet – while the Luminor Marina Titanio packs the same goodness into a deep titanium case.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
