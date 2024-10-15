New limited edition Panerai model features modern materials and a stylish design

Quick Summary
Panerai has just unveiled its latest new model.
Dubbed the Luminor Quaranta Carbotech, this might be the best Panerai for smaller wrists.
It's been a busy year for Panerai. Not content with simply making some of the most iconic dive watches on the planet, the brand has turned its hand to innovating on all fronts.
First, it launched the Panerai Submersible Elux LAB-ID. That watch contains a micro-sized circuit which uses the mechanical rotor to generate electricity, which subsequently powers parts of the watch.
Since then, we've seen a barrage of new and exciting models culminating with this – the Panerai Luminor Quaranta Carbotech. As you may have guessed from that last part of its name, this watch uses a really cool material for its case.
Carbotech – for those unfamiliar with the material – is created by heating and compressing carbon fibre with other polymers. The result is 80% lighter than steel, 73% lighter than ceramic and 64% lighter than titanium, yet retains phenomenal strength and resistance to corrosion. We've already seen it used on the brand's America's Cup and Navy SEALs ranges in recent months.
Elsewhere, you'll find an automatic P.900 calibre inside. That's a svelte movement, with a 4Hz beat rate and an Incabloc anti-shock system.
The size is what counts though, allowing this watch to sit in a 40mm case. That's practically unheard of where Panerai is concerned, and will come as a triumph for fans of the brand with dainty wrists – present company very much included.
The green dial is beautifully matched with a green rubber strap, which all offsets the grey-black hue of the case nicely. It's a really stunning thing to look at. Of course – being a Panerai – you'll also get a neat 300m of water resistance.
Priced at £11,400 in the UK (approx. $14,800 / AU$22,000), this is certainly an investment. However, if you love the Panerai style and desperately want one with a slightly narrower measurement, this is a great option. Add in the innovative materials and stylish looks, and this really is a no-brainer.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
