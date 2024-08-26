New Panerai Luna Rossa celebrates the America's Cup – and you won't get one

Quick Summary Panerai has just launched a new model in collaboration with the America's Cup. But good luck getting one as sales are limited both in time and volume.

When we think of the best watches on the market, many enjoy a storied history. The brands we consider to be among the cream of the crop are often those with legacies behind them, and a range of collaborative partnerships to boot.

That's especially true of Panerai. Once considered to be the absolute poster child of the watch industry, the brand has cemented itself among the best landing places for those seeking a reliable dive watch.

They're innovative, too. Earlier this year, they unveiled a true masterpiece of watchmaking in the Panerai Submersible Elux LAB-ID – a mechanical watch which can generate electricity via the internal rotating movement.

Now, the brand has launched another gorgeous timepiece – and you won't be able to get one. Crafted to celebrate Panerai's history with the America's Cup, the Submersible Luna Rossa Carbotech is a mark of all things modern and wonderful.

Manufactured from Carbotech – a form of carbon fibre which is compressed and heated to offer superior performance – this watch delivers where it counts. The material is lighter than titanium or ceramic, but retains fantastic durability. That makes it perfect for a watch which is going to be put to the test.

Inside, the in-house automatic P.900 calibre offers an impressive three day power reserve, while still using a 4Hz beat rate. The dial is a blue, sun-brushed design, with a date window at three o'clock and a small seconds sub-dial at the nine o'clock position.

You'll find 300m of water resistance, too – perfect for all of your waterborne pursuits – and the 42mm case attaches to a rubber and textile blended strap. So, what's the catch?

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, chances are, you won't get one. This model is limited to just 37 pieces in honour of the 37th America's Cup. What's more, it will only be available for 24 hours on the 5th of September 2024. That means, not only will you have to be quick, you'll have to be early to snag this beautiful testament to the relationship between the two entities.