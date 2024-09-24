New Panerai range is designed to honour the work of Navy SEALs

Quick Summary Panerai has unveiled its latest collection of watches. Crafted to honour the work of the Navy Seals, these are rugged pieces with real style.

When we think of rugged and extreme environments, the work of the Navy Seals may well come to mind. This group is known to tackle some pretty intense scenarios in some equally crazy places.

Many of the best watches on the market would struggle to keep pace in such an arena. Those tend to be more fragile, offering less resistance to shock and other potential hazards than would be required.

Enter Panerai, with its new 2024 Navy Seals collection. Consisting of four watches, the range is built to withstand some of the toughest environments in the world – all while commemorating the work of the group.

Let's kick off with the Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro. That features a 44mm stainless steel case, with matching bezel. You'll find a bi-material rubber and textile strap on offer, while the movement inside is capable of offering 3 days of power reserve.

You just find hours and minutes on the central hands, with a small seconds register sat at the 9 o'clock position. Oh, and as you'd probably hope for from an extra rugged Panerai, there's 300m of water resistance.

Next up is the Submersible QuarantaQuattro GMT Carbotech. With a broadly similar design, this swaps the steel case for a material called Carbotech. That's based on carbon fibre, and is lighter than both steel and titanium while remaining resistant to shocks and corrosion.

As the name should suggest, you'll also find a GMT hand on the centre stack, while the water resistance is boosted to 500m here. Perfect for those who need to know what time it is in multiple locations while on a diving expedition.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're the sort of person who thinks 44mm is a bit on the weedy side, fear not! Panerai has you covered too, with the Submersible Titanio. At 47mm across, this brushed titanium case is paired with a Carbotech bezel, making for a nice visual contrast.

We're back to just 300m of water resistance here, though you will find a slightly different movement inside. The P.9010 calibre features a dual-barrel design – though sadly, you won't find any additional power reserve from that.

Last, but by no means least, we find the Panerai Submersible Chrono Titanio. Sitting inside of a 47mm DLC coated titanium case and bezel, you'll find a gorgeously minimal looking chronograph.

Dual pushers on the left-hand side of the case echo classic designs like the TAG Heuer Monaco. It's surprisingly classy-looking for a 47mm watch with a rugged design aesthetic. Oh, and we're back to 500m of water resistance here, which is frankly absurd for a chronograph. Top marks.