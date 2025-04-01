Hublot celebrates 20 years of the Big Bang with tons of colourful, ceramic watches

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot is celebrating 20 years of the Big Bang at Watches and Wonders, by launching multiple new variations of the Big Bang. The novelties include a 20th anniversary collection, the Big Bang One Click Joyful, the Big Bang Unico Water Blue Sapphire, and new ceramic colours.

Hublot is celebrating its 20th anniversary of the Big Bang with a full host of new novelties. Debuting at Watches and Wonders 2025 , Hublot is showcasing a new Big Bang 20th anniversary collection, five Big Bang One Click Joyful, and a limited edition Big Bang Unico Water Blue Sapphire.

Hublot became known for combining two wildly different materials together to make its intricate watches, all the way back in the 1980s. But in 2005, the brand really made history with its first ever Big Bang watch – and that evolution is what the brand is celebrating during this year’s Watches and Wonders event.

Here’s everything Hublot has debuted at Watches and Wonders 2025.

HUBLOT Big Bang 20th Anniversary collection

(Image credit: Hublot)

Hublot has debuted its Big Bang 20th anniversary collection, which combines two different designs from its iconic Big Bang watches – the original Big Bang and the Big Bang Unico. The result is five limited edition Big Bang models that come in different colourways and materials.

The new Big Bang 20th anniversary collection features a new redesigned 43mm case, complete with knurled bezel edges and pinched lugs. The dials have been given a carbon fibre relief motif that looks similar to a checkerboard, and sits behind bold indexes and Arabic numerals, and skeletonised hours and minute hands.

The dial of the new Big Bangs features three chronograph counters, including a constant seconds subdial. Powered by the Unico automatic manufacture chronograph movement, the watches’ have a gold rotor to mark the anniversary, and come in titanium ceramic, king gold ceramic, all black, red magic and full magic gold.

HUBLOT Big Bang One Click Joyful

(Image credit: Hublot)

The Big Bang One Click has also been given five new references, called the Big Bang One Click Joyful. The new models come in 33mm case, and are inspired by the Big Bang series that debuted in the early 2000s.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you like a lot of colour, the Hublot Big Bang One Click Joyful will definitely appeal to you. The watches come in five different colours and feature gemstones set into the bezel, including red spinels, orange and pink sapphire, blue topaz and tsavorites.

To make the gemstones the star of the show, the Big Bang One Click Joyful have simple white dials and rubber straps. The watches are powered by the HUB1120 self-winding movement that offers 40 hours of power reserve.

HUBLOT Big Bang Unico Water Blue Sapphire

(Image credit: Hublot)

Limited to just 60 pieces, Hublot is holding onto its sapphire crown with the new Big Bang Unico Water Blue Sapphire. The Big Bang Unico Water Blue Sapphire features a 44mm case and bezel that’s crafted in transparent sapphire. Powered by the Unico movement, it can be seen through the dial in all its intricacy which gives the watch more of that exciting transparent look.

Always proud of its materials, Hublot has also debuted two new colours of ceramic for its Unico and One Click watches – petrol blue and mint green.