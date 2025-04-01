Zenith celebrates 160 years by reviving the calibre 135 movement at Watches and Wonders
Zenith debuts lapis lazuli blue dials at Watches and Wonders
QUICK SUMMARY
Zenith has introduced the G.F.J Calibre 135 timepiece at Watches and Wonders 2025.
In celebration of its 160th anniversary, Zenith has revived the Calibre 135 movement with a new limited edition watch, and has reinvented three of its popular watches with a new blue colourway.
Zenith is celebrating its 160th anniversary at Watches and Wonders 2025, by launching its new G.F.J. Calibre 135 novelty. The new timepiece revives its iconic calibre 135 movement and gives it a modern upgrade, and reimagines the entire watch in a stunning new blue colourway.
Among Zenith’s many watch movements, the calibre 135 is its most iconic and renowned. The movement was first developed in the 1950s to push the boundaries of chronometric performance, and since then, it was brought back in 2022 to much critical acclaim.
Now for 2025 and in celebration of Zenith’s 160th anniversary, the brand has revived the Calibre 135 movement again in the form of the Zenith G.F.J. Calibre 135 watch. Its dimensions and look is based on the original movement, but this new version features an offset centre wheel that makes space for the oversized balance wheel.
The new movement of the Zenith G.F.J. Calibre 135 operates at 2.5 Hz and features an arrow-shaped double regulator for more precise adjustments. It offers a 72 hour power reserve, a stop-second mechanism and a brick guilloche finish on the bridges.
Alongside all these technical features, the Zenith G.F.J. Calibre 135 has a 39mm platinum case which perfectly offsets the lapis lazuli dial. The colourway is truly stunning and is surrounded by a guilloche brick pattern outer ring that sits slightly behind the white gold hour markers. 40 white gold beads are dotted around the watch as a minute tracker.
At the six o’clock position, the Zenith G.F.J. Calibre 135 has a mother-of-pearl subdial. At the six o’clock position, the Zenith G.F.J. Calibre 135 has a mother-of-pearl subdial. The hours, minutes and second hands are crafted in white gold, and G.F.J initials are showcased around the dial, case and caseback. It’s finished with three different strap options, including blue alligator leather, or black or blue calfskin leather.
Aside from the new G.F.J. Calibre 135, Zenith has reimagined a trio of its most popular watches – the Big Date Flyback, DEFY Skyline Chronograph, CHRONOMASTER Sport – in new monochromatic blue colours. As you could probably tell in our Watches and Wonders predictions, I’m a sucker for a blue dial – and I’m happy to say that at least one of my predictions for the event came true!
All Zenith’s Watches and Wonders launches are limited to 160 pieces as per the anniversary.
