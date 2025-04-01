5 new Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso models prove that it's hip to be square

It's no secret that square cases have been hip for a while now. Some of the best watches out there are those which ditch the circular form in favour of something altogether more blocky, and the market has really caught on.

There is perhaps no brand which embodies this better than Jaeger-LeCoultre. It's Reverso model – which features a dial which can be flipped for protection or a second dial design – may have originally been made for polo players, but these days its appeal is much more wide ranging.

At this year's Watches and Wonders event, the brand has unveiled no less than five separate Reverso models. There's a lot to get through, so let's dive right in.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Hybris Artistica Calibre 179

As a mode of artistic expression, the Reverso makes a fantastic canvas. It's very nature allows for a split of personalities and for different expressions to be made within the confines of one watch.

Here, the brand's signature gyrotourbillon is built into a dial laden with geometric patterns. The case is crafted from white gold, and is offset neatly by the dark blue lacquer

Sitting on a matching blue alligator leather strap, this model is limited to just 10 pieces worldwide. So, if you fancy one, you'd better act fast.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Small Seconds

The Duoface is arguably the best example of the Reverso in action. Making use of the rear side to house a second dial, these watches offer more in terms of complications than the traditional Reverso design.

Here, for example, a second time zone can be tracked on the rear dial, effectively making this a GMT watch. The front dial makes use of a small seconds register, while the back dial includes and AM/PM indicator.

The model is offered in black and blue finish options, and comes with a pair of interchangeable straps. Those are crafted by the renowned Argentinian polo boot maker, Casa Fagliano, which feels particularly full circle.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Geographic

Of all the models released at this year's show, the JLC Reverso Geographic might be the classiest. It stands to reason of course – while the Reverso models of old may have been sporting watches, these days they exist more as a dressy statement.

To that end, this model features a stunning front dial. The 12 o'clock position makes use of a large date complication, while a small seconds sib dial sits at six o'clock.

Flip the case, though, and a world of timing functionality is revealed. The world timer functionality is exhibited via a globe diagram, which includes 141 hollowed out sections which are filled with lacquer by hand.

The model comes in a steel case with a blue dial and strap, but is also offered in a limited edition model. That's cased in pink gold, and features a chocolate brown dial, but only 150 pieces will be crafted.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Minute Repeater

If you've ever seen a Reverso in the flesh, you'll know just how incredible the prospect of any complication within one is. The cases of these watches are so small, it takes a work of incredible precision to fill them with something more complex.

That's why this year's minute repeater model is such an amazing prospect. The watch manages to pack one of the most complex complications you can get into it's diddy, revolving case.

That case is crafted from 18 carat pink gold, and features a teal blue front dial with an enamelled guilloche pattern on it. The rear dial is open-worked, allowing users to get a good look at the stunningly engineered movement within.

This model is limited to just 30 pieces, too.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds

Last but not least, we see a new Monoface Small Seconds model. As the name should suggest, this one just makes use of a single dial, with a metallic back as per the original design idea.

Here, that dial gets a stylish up-do, with a small seconds register at its base. The monochrome design is bang on trend right now, while the milanese bracelet really pops with a retro-chic edge.

A manually-wound calibre inside ensures that the watch can remain slim on the wrist. It sits just 7.56mm tall, which is seriously impressive. You'll still get 42 hours of power reserve, too!