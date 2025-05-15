The OMEGA Railmaster returns with a beautiful beige dial

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA has announced a new generation of the Railmaster. There are two models available, both with a 38mm stainless steel cases and offered with a leather strap or steel three-link bracelet. The two options offer a dial in either silver or beige, with the latter getting vintage-style lume and a small seconds dial.

It might not be as famous as its Speedmaster and Seamaster siblings, but the OMEGA Railmaster has been a fan favourite since the trio arrived in 1957 – and now there are two new variants to get excited about.

Both watches use the same 38 mm stainless steel case with matching bracelet, and both share some of their aesthetic with OMEGA's related Seamaster Aqua Terra collection, as all models of Railmaster have since 2003.

New for this generation are the dial and leather strap colours. The first is a grey dial with a black gradient that gets darker towards the outer edge. Clean and simple, the dial has no words or markings at all, except for the OMEGA logo with ‘Railmaster’ name beneath.

Available with a steel three-link bracelet or black leather strap, this model’s indices and numerals feature white Super-LumiNova, for a clean, simple look and enhanced readability.

(Image credit: Omega)

The other new Railmaster is arguably the more interesting – and attractive, at least to my eyes – of the two. This variant also has a 38 mm case, but this time the dial is beige at its centre and gradients to black at the out edge. As a sharp contrast to the other model, this one has numerals and indices finished in vintage Super-LumiNova, giving the appearance of decades of ageing.

Some watch fans might not like a timepiece that intentionally looks old, since the vintage colours of the dial don’t match the pristine case and crystal. But I really like it, and for a watch with a backstory like the Railmaster, I think it fits together well. I’m also a fan of the brown leather strap that’s available on this model, which leans even further into those vintage vibes. Another key difference is how the beige model has a small seconds dial at the six o’clock position, which is lacking on the silver variant.

Both watches are driven by OMEGA's Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 automatic mechanical movement, which has 15 times more magnetic resistance than the original Railmaster – a watch that itself was known for having significantly more resistance, at 1,000 gauss, than its period rivals. Both of the new watches are water resistant to 150 metres and have sapphire exhibition casebacks. Power reserve is 55 hours for the beige model and 60 hours for the silver model, owing to its lack of a small seconds dial.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available now and not a limited edition, the 2025 OMEGA Railmaster starts at £4,800 for the silver model with a black leather strap, rising to £5,800 for the beige model with a stainless steel bracelet.