OMEGA shrinks its Aqua Terra watch, and introduces new Master Chronometer movement

OMEGA has just debuted a smaller edition of its Aqua Terra watch, and as someone with tiny wrists, I’m excited to get my hands on one. Alongside its new small size, the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm comes in 12 distinct versions, and features two new Master Chronometer movements.

OMEGA’s Seamaster Aqua Terra collection originally debuted in 2002. The watches are arguably the cleanest and most classic from the brand, featuring simple dials and steel on steel materials. Until now, the Aqua Terra cases have measured 41mm which is on the larger side of watch sizes – but OMEGA has now shrunk it down to appeal to smaller wrists and women.

As the name states, the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm now comes in a 30mm case, so it’s much smaller but still just as impressive. There are 12 references to choose from with the new OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm to fit your unique style and colour preferences.

There are five stainless steel models of the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm to choose from, alongside three references in 18K Moonshine Gold, three in two-tone gold and stainless steel, and one in 18K Sedna Gold. Some references even feature stunning gemstones on the bezel and the hour markers.

Other than the optional bling depending on the reference you choose, the dial itself is simple and laidback, with a circular date window at six o’clock and subtle skeletonised hour and minute hands. The new OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm mainly features black and white dials, but there are also bold green, blue and purple colours.

The OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm also features two new Master Chronometer movements which can be seen via the sapphire crystal caseback. The movements have been specifically designed to fit the smaller sized watch, and measure just 20mm in diameter.

The new movements are the Calibre 8750 for the stainless steel and two-tone references, while the Calibre 8751 movement powers the Moonshine and Sedna gold versions. Both movements offer 48 hours of power reserve, have automatic winding in both directions, and the OMEGA Co-Axia escapement with silicon balance spring.

