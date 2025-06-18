OMEGA shrinks its Aqua Terra watch, and introduces new Master Chronometer movement
OMEGA reinvents its Aqua Terra watch with super small size
QUICK SUMMARY
OMEGA has launched the new Aqua Terra 30mm watch.
In a smaller size than before, the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm has 12 references to choose from, which feature two new Master Chronometer movements.
OMEGA has just debuted a smaller edition of its Aqua Terra watch, and as someone with tiny wrists, I’m excited to get my hands on one. Alongside its new small size, the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm comes in 12 distinct versions, and features two new Master Chronometer movements.
OMEGA’s Seamaster Aqua Terra collection originally debuted in 2002. The watches are arguably the cleanest and most classic from the brand, featuring simple dials and steel on steel materials. Until now, the Aqua Terra cases have measured 41mm which is on the larger side of watch sizes – but OMEGA has now shrunk it down to appeal to smaller wrists and women.
As the name states, the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm now comes in a 30mm case, so it’s much smaller but still just as impressive. There are 12 references to choose from with the new OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm to fit your unique style and colour preferences.
There are five stainless steel models of the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm to choose from, alongside three references in 18K Moonshine Gold, three in two-tone gold and stainless steel, and one in 18K Sedna Gold. Some references even feature stunning gemstones on the bezel and the hour markers.
Other than the optional bling depending on the reference you choose, the dial itself is simple and laidback, with a circular date window at six o’clock and subtle skeletonised hour and minute hands. The new OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm mainly features black and white dials, but there are also bold green, blue and purple colours.
The OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm also features two new Master Chronometer movements which can be seen via the sapphire crystal caseback. The movements have been specifically designed to fit the smaller sized watch, and measure just 20mm in diameter.
The new movements are the Calibre 8750 for the stainless steel and two-tone references, while the Calibre 8751 movement powers the Moonshine and Sedna gold versions. Both movements offer 48 hours of power reserve, have automatic winding in both directions, and the OMEGA Co-Axia escapement with silicon balance spring.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Prices on the new OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm start at £5,900 / $6,600 and are available to buy now at OMEGA.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.