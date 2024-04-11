This Hermès watch has a skeleton riding a horse on the dial – but you won’t get one

Quick Summary Hermès has announced multiple new novelties at Watches and Wonders, including the Cut and ARCEAU Duc Atellé. But the star of the show is the ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum, a limited edition watch with a mythological dial, featuring a yellow gold horse being ridden by a skeleton.

At Watches and Wonders2024 , Hermès is showcasing a huge variety of novelties, including its new Cut collection, but the watch I’m most excited about is the Hermès ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum. Limited to just six pieces, the Hermès ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum will be hard to get your hands on, but its dial design will make you want to try.

With a 41mm case of 750-grade white gold with asymmetrical stirrup-shaped lugs, the Hermès ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum showcases a miniature painting, engravings and mobile appliques. The main attraction of the timepiece is the Chorus Stellarum dial, which is available in two different colour variations, one in a dark blue, and the other in a mint.

Designed by Henri d’Origny, the Hermès ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum is inspired by the Hermès Chorus Stellarum silk scarf and mythology. Made using champleve enamel and lacquer, the dial showcases a yellow gold horse with a well dressed skeleton rider on its back. Rhodium plated stars are dotted around the design, and when you press the pusher located at the nine o’clock position, the horse rears onto its back legs.

A skeleton riding a horse isn’t the most dramatic thing you’ll see on the Hermès ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum. It’s complete with up to 70 1.05ct diamonds set on the bezel for extra glitz and glamour, and to offset the constellation detailing. The watch is powered by the self-winding in-house Hermès Manufacture H1837 movement that has a balance frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour and approximately 50 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: Hermès)

To say that I’m obsessed with the Hermès ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum is an understatement. Hermès is always over-the-top with its designs, and it's fun to compare the weird and wacky design of the ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum to the simplicity of its latest Cut collection.

Speaking of the Hermès Cut, it’s the main novelty being showcased by Hermès at Watches and Wonders. The watch is powered by the Hermès Manufacture H1912 movement and comes in a round shape in either all steel or two-tone steel and rose gold. With or without gem settings is also an option, and the interchangeable bracelet gives you eight strap colours to choose from.

But personally, I’m all about an over-the-top dial and the Hermès ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum certainly doesn’t disappoint. A watch showing a skeleton riding a horse?! I’ll take one please. However, it’s unlikely you or I will ever get one, as the watch is limited to just six pieces.