Do call it a comeback – Sharp is back in the turntable game

Quick Summary Sharp has returned to the turntable market with a straightforward, fully automatic entry-level turntable with Bluetooth and USB-C. Priced at £179 / €199, the RP-TT100 is going for new vinyl record buyers and enthusiasts.

It's been a long time since Sharp launched a new turntable.

Its vinyl spinning heyday was in the 1980s when it released all kinds of serious and sometimes strange models, including the double-sided VZ-1550 vinyl and tape player. This could play both sides of a record without flipping it.

The RP-TT100 isn't anywhere near as odd or ambitious, but it is considerably more affordable. Where the VZ currently commands over £2K on eBay, Sharp's first new deck in decades is competing in the sub-£200 market.

The Sharp RP-TT100 is not an audiophile turntable by any means – the pitch here is convenience. It sports fully automatic operation and effortless Bluetooth pairing with your speakers or headphones, and it's priced competitively with the likes of Sony's PSLX310BT.

(Image credit: Sharp)

Sharp RP-TT100 turntable: key features and price

The Sharp RP-TT100 has a conventional design with a black plinth on large isolating feet, an aluminium platter and a metal tonearm.

In addition to start/stop, the automation also has fast forward, pause and rewind, and there's a remote control so you can conduct from your couch.

The RP-TT100 is a two-speed turntable with an integrated Bluetooth 5.4 transmitter for active speakers and wireless headphones, and there's a USB-C port for digitising records on your computer. There's a three-step gain control, and the fitted cartridge is an Audio-Technica AT-3600L.

The Sharp is a good-looking thing, and I think it'd be a good option for vinyl beginners who want to play records without spending large sums on the hardware.

But if you think you might be upgrading your audio over time, you might also want to consider the only slightly more expensive Pro-Ject Primary E.

The Sharp RP-TT100 will be available from October for £179 / €199 (about $241 / AU$369).