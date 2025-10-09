Kanto debuts its first turntable, with sleek looks and a remarkably affordable price tag

Quick Summary Canadian audio brand Kanto Audio has launched the first of a new turntable range, and it's very aggressively priced. Available in several colour options, the Kanto Obi3 is priced at just £179 / $199.

Kanto Audio has carved itself a reputation for making high-quality speakers without sky-high price tags, and its first ever turntable looks set to continue that reputation. It delivers impressive specifications at an equally impressive price point.

The Kanto Obi3 is a belt-driven turntable with a pre-installed Audio-Technica AT3600L needle, switchable phono pre-amp, weighted aluminium platter, and an aluminium J-shaped tonearm.

The vinyl deck is available in a choice of three colours – black, white or green – that complement Kanto's active speakers, and it has Bluetooth to stream music to those or a pair of wireless headphones.

(Image credit: Kanto Audio)

Kanto Obi3: key features and pricing

Kanto says this is a natural evolution for the brand: "We make speakers, subs and speaker stands and have been working on a turntable as a source for our systems," marketing director Brett Smalley revealed.

The Obi3 is "the first in a series" of turntables that the brand intends to make.

In addition to the two-speed switch there's a pitch controller, which is fairly rare in this price bracket, and the Bluetooth module is Bluetooth 5.3. The Obi3 is fairly compact – 40 x 35.5 x 9.4cm – and looks a lot more expensive than it is, especially if you go for the lighter colour options.

One of the most attractive things about the Obi3 is its affordability. The RRP is just £179 / $199 (about €205 / AU$363).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That makes it exceptionally competitive against turntables from the likes of Audio-Technica, Sony and Pro-Ject, and it could turn out to be one of the best record players for vinyl newcomers or buyers on a budget.

The Kanto Audio Obi3 will launch in November 2025.