Android-powered and audiophile-standard, FiiO's latest music player is an iPod for a new generation

Quick Summary FiiO has announced its next-gen digital audio player – the M33 R2R. And as the name suggests, it brings true R2R decoding to the mainstream. The 24-bit R2R player sits under the flagship M27 while still offering 1100mW + 1100mW power output. It's due out in March for $600/£449.

While CES 2026 is booming, FiiO has quietly announced its exciting new next-gen digital audio player – the FiiO M33 R2R.

The idea here is to offer flagship level, analogue-like audio quality, while keeping the price low enough to get this to the mainstream.

As such, this sits under the top-end FiiO M27, while still offering true 24-bit R2R decoding. This fully differential resistor array offers analogue-like quality for "accuracy, dynamic realism and musical cohesion".

You also have a TI multi-stage audio amplifier that should mean this delivers the most clean signal amplification with plenty of high-quality control.

In terms of power, the output sits at 1100mW + 1100mW, allowing for use with a wide range of headphones, including in-ears and full-size options.

Working in the back end is a stand-alone XMOS XU316 chip and its M27-derived in-house DAPS audio purification system. That all means a reduction in jitter while suppressing noise and ensuring musical detail is maintained as best possible.

Everything can be personalised using the 10-band parametric equaliser with AUTO EQ support.

There's 128GB of storage and MicroSD expansion onboard, 8GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, a 5.5-inch HD display, and Android 13 for smooth running of both internal storage music and streaming services.

Battery life is good for up to 14-hours of playback before needing a charge.

The FiiO Retro Box, pictured below, is also being launched this spring. This is a speaker that allows you to use the M33 as a music source – while getting that awesome cassette style display.

(Image credit: FiiO)

FiiO M33 R2R: Pricing and availability

The FiiO M33 R2R is due to be available from March 2026, as will the Retro Box speaker.

The M33 R2R will be priced at $600/£449. Pricing for the speaker is yet to be announced.