Reloop's audiophile turntable and DJ deck is strictly for singles
Leave your albums in their sleeves – this turntable is for 7-inch records only
The Reloop RP-7 turntable is designed for DJs and music enthusiasts, and focuses solely on playing 7-inch vinyl.
It will play at 33 and 78 RPM, as well as 45, but its dinky size is dedicated to classic single pressings.
Rather than just copy some of the best turntables, Reloop has launched a vinyl deck designed for a very specific job – it plays 7-inch singles.
Designed for DJs and home listeners alike, it is said to be the industry's first professional-standard player dedicated to smaller form factor vinyl records.
The Reloop RP-7 turntable is based on the popular RP-7000 model and features a new motor with an adjustable tempo range of ± 8%, ± 16%, or ± 35%. It also sports the option to play at 33, 45 or 78 RPM, and there's also a reset button that immediately turns the speed to zero for DJs.
"This is more than just a new product," said CEO Gerald Barbyer (via The Ear).
"It’s a statement of our commitment to empower DJs and music enthusiasts with tools that inspire creativity and to share our love and passion for the thriving 7-inch collectors culture."
Reloop RP-7 turntable: key features and pricing
The Reloop RP-7 has been designed for use as a solo turntable or as part of a DJ setup, and with the latter in mind, the connection terminals are recessed to keep the ports out of harm's way.
The outputs are switchable phono/line with gold-plated connectors and there's a detachable, rotatable LED light.
The newly-developed DC motor has high torque of 2.5kg/cm, and has been tuned to reduce wow and flutter as well as deliver reliable cueing and support for scratching. The platter is die-cast aluminium.
The tonearm is straight and made from copper with internal rubber damping to reduce resonance, and its base is height-adjustable – a feature borrowed from Reloop's RP-7000 MK2 and RP-8000 MK2.
The system is statically balanced which, according to the company, "eliminates the need for anti-skating".
The Reloop RP-7 is available now with a recommended price of £499 / €549 / $599 (about AU$1,035).
