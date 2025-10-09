Audioengine’s new headphone amp and DAC is a real pocket rocket

Quick Summary Audioengine has branched out to make its own headphone amp and DAC. It's a premium product with a dual-DAC design and wide compatibility with headphones and IEMs. Highly pocketable, the HXL is available now for $169 (about £126 / €145 / AU$256).

Texan audiophile brand Audioengine has announced a portable balanced headphone amp and DAC.

The Audioengine HXL is designed to both be plug-and-play and pocketable, yet promises a sonic performance that rivals larger desktop devices. The firm is also adamant that it isn't a dongle – even though it does look like one, and works like one.

Never mind the semantics though, its specs are impressive.

The HXL is a premium, double-DAC design with a 60-step volume control, simple LED display, and simple usability. It's also compatible with a wide range of headphones and IEMs. And thanks to the all-metal casing, it's tough enough to withstand everyday knocks and bumps.

Audioengine HXL: key features and pricing

The DACs here are twin CS43131s, delivering up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256. Frequency response is 20Hz to 40kHz.

The HXL has been designed with low noise in mind, and that means combining premium components with simplicity: there's no battery or external power supply, just a single USB-C connection. Also, instead of a screen, there's a coloured status LED to indicate the audio format and quality.

The outputs are 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm, delivering up to 2.06Vrms at 600Ω via the 3.5mm connection, and 4.09Vrms through the balanced output.

The Audioengine HXL is available now for $169 (about £126 / €145 / AU$256) in the US. It hasn't made its way across the Atlantic just yet but should be available from the usual Hi-Fi retailers shortly.