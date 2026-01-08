Your Ring doorbell just got an AI upgrade that warns you about suspicious events

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has announced its new AI Unusual Event Alerts for its video doorbells and security cameras. When your doorbell or camera notices something unusual, the feature sends you notifications warning you. Ring has also announced its new Sensors built on Amazon’s Sidewalk.

Your Ring video doorbell and security camera are getting a great new AI upgrade that cuts down notifications while keeping your home safer. Currently in beta, Ring’s AI Unusual Event Alerts learns about your home and alerts you to things that seem unusual.

Ring announced its AI Single Event Alerts in beta mode late last year. This feature means your Ring camera recognises similar motions within a short timeframe, and instead of notifying you multiple times about the same thing, Single Event Alerts consolidates it into one alert.

In a similar vein, Ring AI Unusual Event Alerts works alongside AI Video Descriptions to analyse events that are picked up by your camera or doorbell. It learns your normal home life by monitoring activities via motion detection, and if it notices anything that doesn’t fit with your routine, it’ll send you a notification.

To cut down notifications, Ring AI Unusual Event Alerts sends a text description to your phone in instances where it notices something unusual. It’s succinct, and while it records the entire event, it will only send you one alert so you’re not getting bombarded with updates.

(Image credit: Ring)

In the Ring app, you can view all AI Unusual Event Alerts in the Event History Timeline, and Ring will also explain why it marked the event as unusual. As the feature is currently in beta mode, it’s not yet available to everyone or all countries, and as AI Unusual Event Alerts needs to learn your habits, it’ll take time to do that before it fully kicks in.

Another upgraded feature that your Ring security camera is getting is Active Warnings. If your camera notices anything suspicious, it’ll play an audio warning message to explain what it’s seeing so you can act accordingly.

As it’s the week of CES, Ring hasn’t just stopped with upgrades, but has also announced its new Ring Sensors. Built on Amazon Sidewalk which is a shared low-power community network, the new line-up of Ring sensors include door and window, air quality, smoke and carbon monoxide, glass break, flood and freeze, temperature and humidity, motion detectors and even a panic button.

Pricing and availability is still under wraps. Previously, Sidewalk has only been available in the US but it’s rolling out to other countries this year, so we imagine the sensors will become available around that time.