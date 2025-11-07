Ring’s new AI notification feature will stop annoying with you constant alerts

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has announced its new AI Single Event Alert feature that consolidates notifications to avoid unnecessary alerts. Ring’s AI Single Event Alert is currently in beta and available with a Ring Home Premium subscription.

Hate getting unnecessary notifications from your security camera ? Well, Ring has fixed this problem with its new AI Single Event Alert feature. Currently in beta mode, Ring’s AI Single Event Alert consolidates events captured by your camera into one alert.

As someone who has a Ring video doorbell , I know all too well about getting constantly notified by motion outside my house. Of course, I don’t mind if it’s to do with deliveries and visitors, but as my doorbell overlooks where my neighbours park, I get an incessant amount of notifications about that one neighbour who finds it hard to park straight.

So, I was excited to finally hear about Ring’s new AI Single Event Alert which is designed to cut down the amount of notifications you receive about the same event. With the new feature, your Ring camera can recognise similar motions within a short timeframe and will only send you one alert about it.

AI Single Event Alert from Ring is similar to its AI Video Descriptions feature which launched earlier this year. In fact, it uses video descriptions and AI to help power this new feature by detecting and recognising multiple similar motions from the same activity.

(Image credit: Ring)

Rather than being notified about my neighbour trying to perfectly line-up their car – which can take several minutes – the Ring AI Single Event Alert will automatically group this activity into one notification. This is an incredibly handy feature to have as it cuts down unnecessary alerts and will only tell you the important details.

But the new AI Single Event Alert feature doesn’t mean you can’t see everything that’s been going on around your house. Related events are still recorded and users can view them in their Event History section of the Ring app.

The new Ring AI Single Event Alert is currently in beta mode for US and Canadian users. It also comes with a Ring Home Premium subscription – see 7 reasons why you need a Ring app subscription for more details.