Ring’s new Sensors are on their way – here’s the full line-up

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has announced a new line-up of smart home sensors, monitors, switches and controllers. The new Ring Sensors are built on Amazon Sidewalk, and monitor almost every aspect of your home, including doors, windows, air quality, frost, smoke, and more.

Ring is kicking off 2026 with some huge announcements, including a new line-up of smart home sensors , switches, monitors and controllers. Designed to protect your home from break-ins, leaks and other problems, Ring’s Sensors are built on Amazon Sidewalk and are expected to launch soon – here’s everything you need to know.

During CES, Ring announced it would be upgrading its doorbell and cameras with AI Unusual Event Alerts , a feature in the Ring app which learns your habits and alerts you to suspicious events. Ring also took the opportunity at CES to debut its new Ring Sensors which got a little overshadowed by the new feature upgrade.

But now, I’m going to give you all the details about the new Ring Sensors and how they’ll upgrade your smart home in a big way this year. The key thing to know is the new Ring Sensors are built on Amazon Sidewalk, a shared low-power, long-range IoT community network.

Launched in 2020, Amazon Sidewalk uses bandwidth from compatible Amazon devices as bridges to extend connectivity to other smart home gadgets. What this means for Ring devices is if your Wi-Fi is down, they use Amazon Sidewalk Connectivity to still send updates – and it’s free to use.

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring’s new Sensors are built on this, and use Amazon Sidewalk to connect to the Ring app with no hub required. Previously, Sidewalk was only available in the US, but it’s rolling out to other countries, like Canada, and is expected to come to the UK, EU and Australia later in the year.

So, what sensors can you expect to see? Well, Ring has announced a whole fleet, including door and window sensors, smoke and carbon monoxide sensor, glass break sensor, air quality sensor, flood and freeze sensor, temperature and humidity sensor, and a sump pump sensor.

But Ring hasn’t stopped there. The brand has also announced motion detectors, and a panic button, a Ring Car Alarm with GPS, and Sidewalk-enabled controllers, including smart plugs , switches, fan control and remotes.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Ring Sensors are expected to launch in March, but pricing and availability is still being kept quiet.