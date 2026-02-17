Eufy unveils smart sensor that automatically detects the sound of breaking glass

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has announced its new dedicated Glass Break Sensor E10, designed to detect the sound of glass breaking, potentially alerting users to an intruder. The sensor is expected to launch soon in Europe for €59.99 and around $49.99 in the US.

Eufy has unveiled a new smart sensor – the Glass Break Sensor E10 – designed to detect the sound of glass breaking from a window or door, potentially alerting users to an intruder. Whilst Ring offers something similar, it’s rare to see a dedicated sensor built specifically for this purpose.

The launch comes just days after the brand introduced its E20 Motion Sensor, which is designed to trigger other smart home devices when movement is detected. Like the E20, the Glass Break Sensor E10 is fully wireless and boasts an impressive battery life of around three years.

The Eufy Glass Break Sensor E10 isn’t available to buy just yet, but it’s expected to retail for €59.99 across parts of Europe and $49.99 in the US when it launches.

(Image credit: Eufy)

According to Eufy, the sensor can detect the sound of breaking glass from up to 7.6 metres away. It uses a neural chip paired with an AI algorithm to recognise the specific acoustic signature of shattering glass, and when triggered, it can sound an alarm locally or send an alert straight to your phone.

As with many of Eufy’s other sensors, the E10 needs to be paired with one of the brand’s HomeBase hubs to work. Once connected, it offers a wireless range of up to 200 metres and can be monitored and managed remotely through the Eufy app.