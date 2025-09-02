When retro meets sci-fi – this stunning turntable offers a unique way to change playback speeds

Quick Summary The Luphonic Model H2 is a stunning-looking turntable that comes with a puck to change record speeds. Place it on the deck with the black side up and it'll run at one speed, turn it over to white and it'll switch to another.

There are a number of factors why vinyl records have become so popular again. The form factor, cover art, unique sound of a quality pressing – each of these have helped the format thrive over the last few years.

Another likely reason is that turntables are simply cool. Even a bog-standard, entry-level deck seems to have an aura about it, but then look at the upper end of the market and you can see some stunning examples of technology as art.

The Luphonic Model H2 is one of those. Priced just under £4,000, it is a beautiful example of design and function.

As well as a polished acrylic chassis sandwiching a foam layer for dampening and a seemingly floating platter, there's a sci-fi style tech add-on that takes the look to a whole new level.

(Image credit: Luphonic)

The H2 comes with a small puck that determines the turntable's speed. When placed on the left arm of the player with the black side up, it sets the speed to 33 1/3 rpm – as shown on an LED read-out. Then, turn the puck over to the white side, and the speed will be set at 45 rpm.

It's both elegant and extraordinary. The function is a relatively simple one usually, with a simple button or toggle on most other decks, but this implementation is something that makes the Luphonic seem that little bit more space age.

(Image credit: Luphonic)

As for the rest of it, the turntable uses Luphonic's proprietary K2 tonearm, which uses miniature ball bearings in the gimbal for more precision. Its tube is made from carbon, as is the headshell for less movement and distortion.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a stainless steel counterweight too, to ensure it always exerts the exact pressure for perfect listening.

The Luphonic Model H2 is available from multiple distributors around the world, with UK distribution handled by Auden Distribution.