If you love vinyl, this ultimate toolkit could save you a lot of tears

Quick Summary Clearaudio has launched the Mini Toolkit, a collection of tools to help you calibrate, maintain and optimise your turntable for pristine playback.

Owning a record player isn't just about playing your precious records, it's also about getting your turntable set up just-so. And for keeping it that way to deliver the best audio experience and maximise the lifespan of your records.

So if you're the kind of audio enthusiast for whom anything less than perfect playback just isn't good enough, Clearaudio would like to help. Its new Mini Toolkit is a collection of all the gadgets and utensils you need for turntable setup, maintenance and care.

The toolkit is designed to help you calibrate your turntable and covers everything from cartridge alignment and levelling, to keeping the stylus and record grooves free from dust.

It also comes in a robust metal case, so your tools are always there when you need them.

(Image credit: Clearaudio)

Clearaudio Mini Toolkit: what's in the case?

According to Clearaudio CEO Robert Suchy, the Mini Toolkit is designed to help you "extend the lifespan of your turntable and records". This includes ensuring your deck has been set up correctly from the start.

The kit includes:

Cartridge alignment protractor for getting the optimal tracking and channel balance;

Digital stylus gauge for measuring the tracking force "with milligram precision";

VTA and azimuth adjustment tool for calibrating the vertical tracking angle and azimuth;

Smart Test Vinyl for testing your calibration without risking your records;

Mini spirit level, bubble level and screwdrivers/hex keys for levelling and adjustment;

Headshell cable set and cartridge mounting screws;

Stylus cleaning brush and Pure Groove record brush;

and two 7-inch single adapters.

The Clearaudio Mini Toolkit is available now from multiple Hi-Fi retailers, including Clearaudio's own website. It's priced at £270 / $350 / €290 (about AU$555).