If you love vinyl, this ultimate toolkit could save you a lot of tears
Clearaudio's Mini Toolkit is the Swiss Army knife for your stereo system
Quick Summary
Clearaudio has launched the Mini Toolkit, a collection of tools to help you calibrate, maintain and optimise your turntable for pristine playback.
Owning a record player isn't just about playing your precious records, it's also about getting your turntable set up just-so. And for keeping it that way to deliver the best audio experience and maximise the lifespan of your records.
So if you're the kind of audio enthusiast for whom anything less than perfect playback just isn't good enough, Clearaudio would like to help. Its new Mini Toolkit is a collection of all the gadgets and utensils you need for turntable setup, maintenance and care.
The toolkit is designed to help you calibrate your turntable and covers everything from cartridge alignment and levelling, to keeping the stylus and record grooves free from dust.
It also comes in a robust metal case, so your tools are always there when you need them.
Clearaudio Mini Toolkit: what's in the case?
According to Clearaudio CEO Robert Suchy, the Mini Toolkit is designed to help you "extend the lifespan of your turntable and records". This includes ensuring your deck has been set up correctly from the start.
The kit includes:
- Cartridge alignment protractor for getting the optimal tracking and channel balance;
- Digital stylus gauge for measuring the tracking force "with milligram precision";
- VTA and azimuth adjustment tool for calibrating the vertical tracking angle and azimuth;
- Smart Test Vinyl for testing your calibration without risking your records;
- Mini spirit level, bubble level and screwdrivers/hex keys for levelling and adjustment;
- Headshell cable set and cartridge mounting screws;
- Stylus cleaning brush and Pure Groove record brush;
- and two 7-inch single adapters.
The Clearaudio Mini Toolkit is available now from multiple Hi-Fi retailers, including Clearaudio's own website. It's priced at £270 / $350 / €290 (about AU$555).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
