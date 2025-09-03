Goldmund's "exceptional" elite amplifier will take your breath away, and so will its price

Quick Summary The Telos 670 is an integrated stereo amp delivering 2 x 215W with virtually no harmonic distortion, but sadly it's beyond the reach of audiophiles of more modest means.

The Swiss luxury audio brand Goldmund has announced a new integrated stereo amplifier "for the discerning audiophile". The Telos 670 combines pre-amp and amplifier circuitry in a single chassis designed to power high quality passive speakers.

Inside the 670 is Goldmund's proprietary Telos amplification, which is a Class A/B circuit designed to deliver wide bandwidth and ultra-low distortion. Goldmund says it ensures "pure, uncompromised musical reproduction" even at demanding power levels.

One of the key selling points of Goldmund's amplifer is that many of its internal components are designed specifically for Goldmund and are exclusive to the brand. The result of its proprietary components and in-house engineering, Goldmund says, is "breathtaking realism, power and simplicity". And the product is likely to live up to the marketing: last year's Telos 690 attracted multiple five-star reviews for its sound quality and presentation.

(Image credit: Goldmund)

Goldmund Telos 670 amplifier: key specifications and pricing

Delivering 2 x 215W into 8 ohms, the Telos 670 promises to virtually eliminate harmonic and intermodulation distortion. Its dual-circuit architecture keeps the low and high current paths apart to eliminate interference and maintain the purity of the signal.

The Telos 670 looks very like the Telos 690 with a clean, minimalist design featuring a simple display and two rotary controls on the front. Round the back you'll find two sets of output binding posts, an RS232 command connector, five analogue RCA inputs, a digital S/PDIF and a Toslink optical input.

The aluminium chassis isn't just there to look good. It also functions as a natural Faraday cage, shielding the internals from electromagnetic interference. And its 10mm casing and 30mm radiator chassis are a passive heat sink, enabling the Telos to maintain ideal thermal conditions without requiring an active cooling system. The standard finish is light grey, but a black version is available on request.

The Telos 670 is available now with a recommended retail price of 20,000 Swiss francs. That's roughly £19,000 / €21,334 / $24,860 / AU$38,089.