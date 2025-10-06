Bowie's legendary Hi-Fi system returns as an exceptionally limited edition

Quick Summary To mark the 60th Anniversary of a design classic, Brionvega have made a special edition of its iconic Radiofonografo Hi-Fi system. It's the 1960s system that had a host of celebrity fans, including David Bowie.

The Brionvega Radiofonografo Hi-Fi system first made jaws drop in 1965 and had a swathe of famous fans, including David Bowie. And now the stylish setup has returned as a strictly limited edition.

The Radiofonografo is famed as much for its looks as its audio capabilities. Created by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, it's a modular system that's considered an extraordinary piece of industrial design – so much so that it is featured in both the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Triennale Design Museum in Milan.

There are just 60 available of the new limited edition model – created to celebrate its 60th anniversary – and it's the most advanced yet. Don't expect tons of tech, but the audio has been tweaked over the years to match the looks.

(Image credit: Brionvega)

Brionvega Radiofonografo 60th anniversary edition: key features

This new edition was created in association with artist Elena Salmistraro, who said that the iconic design resulted in "a project that requires neither functional nor formal changes, because it is perfect in its essence".

It comes in a soft green colour with warm tobacco details, such as the speaker grilles and control dials. The matte black aluminium base is true to the original, but on top you'll find something more modern – a Pro-Ject-made turntable with an Ortofon stylus.

(Image credit: Brionvega)

The rest of the anniversary edition is old-school, with AM and FM radio but no DAB, streaming services or Bluetooth. You do get a pair of RCA inputs and a headphone jack though.

The new edition, like the original, is a stunningly beautiful thing, and it's available now from Brionvega in Milan.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The price is on application, but it's going to be expensive. The standard Radiofonografo has a price tag of €14,000 (£12,185 / $16,395 / AU$24,775) and previous special editions have cost anywhere up to €22,000 (about £19,150 / $25,760 / AU$39,935).