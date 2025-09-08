I saw Samsung’s new home launches and this is the one you should pay attention to

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung announced new home appliances at IFA 2025. Amongst the Bespoke AI products was the Extractor Induction Hob, a 2-in-1 built-in cooker that combines an extractor fan and hob in one.

IFA 2025 took place last week and I was lucky enough to attend to see the latest appliance and smart home innovations. Samsung unveiled a whole host of new home launches, but there was one product that stood out to me the most – and the one you should pay attention to.

Amongst its many announcements, including the new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung announced a new Extractor Induction Hob. Now, I know what you’re thinking – Samsung launched phones and tablets, why would I care about an induction hob ? Well, let me tell you.

The new Samsung Extractor Induction Hob is a 2-in-1 hob that has an extractor fan built directly into it. Instead of a clunky, oversized extractor hood that sits over the hob, the Samsung Extractor Induction Hob has it all in one, making it ideal for kitchen islands or smaller cooking spaces.

The 2-in-1 hob works by using a turbo slim fan and exhaust duct installed in the cooking surface. What this means is that the Samsung Extractor Induction Hob detects smoke and smells and immediately removes it during the cooking process using a strong airflow.

The Samsung Extractor Induction Hob is in response to the shift in kitchen trends. Samsung found that more people were looking for kitchens with less upper cabinets and more kitchen islands, so the Samsung Extractor Induction Hob can fit both of those requirements.

I got to see the Samsung Extractor Induction Hob in action at IFA, and was impressed by the laidback design. The scratch-resistant hob has a matte finish and is made from durable glass that’s also anti-fingerprint. The grates are almost invisible and the touch controls also blend into the design, keeping everything simple and minimalist.

Another cool feature of the new Samsung Extractor Induction Hob is Flex Zone Plus which offers a wider surface for consistent cooking. The hob has four induction coils that make up each zone so you can place your pots and pans anywhere on it and get an even heat distribution.

I already have an induction hob in my home but the extractor fan that it comes with is extremely weak. I’m often running around the kitchen turning off the fire alarm when things get too smokey but seeing the Samsung Extractor Induction Hob in action during Samsung’s IFA presentation genuinely impressed me by how quickly it whipped away smoke.

Pricing and availability of the Samsung Extractor Induction Hob hasn’t been announced yet but it’s already on my kitchen wishlist.