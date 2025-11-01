Mini Paul Smith edition is the ultimate British car collaboration – and you can actually buy it

Quick summary Mini has collaborated with Paul Smith on the Mini Paul Smith Edition. This special trim offers unique features from the fashion designer, resulting in a unique model. This isn't the first collaboration between the pair – the partnership runs back over 25 years, but this time you can actually buy a Paul Smith version yourself.

Iconic style is the aim of this partnership between Paul Smith and Mini, which has resulted in the Mini Paul Smith Edition. Available on all combustion and electric versions of the Mini Cooper (except John Cooper Works), the Paul Smith details on the ever-popular Mini lift it to be something special.

From the outside, there are two exclusive paint colours – Statement Grey and Inspired White. The grey is said to pay homage to the Mini Austin Seven colour in 1959, but there's no denying that people like buying grey cars. The Inspired White, on the other hand, is an understated beige, very much hitting the trend for more earthy tones right now.

It's paired with other exterior detailing, including Nottingham Green highlights, which you'll find on the wing mirrors and in the grille surround, while it’s also an option for the coloured roof.

The Paul Smith signature stripe adorns the roof, while the iconic signature of the designer can also be found on the rear of the car. Alternatively, opt for the black roof and you'll get mixed-width gloss and matte stripes (tone-on-tone). It looks great, and thanks to the low stance of the Mini, people will actually get to see it.

(Image credit: BMW)

The interior also picks up Paul Smith accents, set into the steering wheel with more signature stripes. The cloth of the dash adopts the tone-on-tone black of the roof to great effect, and there's Paul Smith's signature on the display too, although three backgrounds are available in Personal Mode.

Custom floor mats complement the door sill, which is emblazoned with Paul Smith's motto "Every day is a new beginning", and when opening the door, the projection will beam a handwritten "Hello" message. Custom seats, colour stitching and the Paul Smith logo all slot into place to complete the look.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW)

The continuation of a British partnership

This isn't the first time that Mini and Paul Smith have worked together. In 1999, Paul Smith took the classic Mini and painted it with 86 stripes in 26 colours – the custom car looks amazing and even features the Inspire White colour that the new model offers.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BMW)

In 2021, Paul Smith and Mini collaborated on the Mini Strip, a stripped-back model that utilised 3D printed materials and minimalist design. In 2022, there was a return to the classic Mini with the Mini Recharged, a Paul Smith version of a classic Mini, retrofitted to be an electric car.

You could say that this is something of an ongoing affair with Paul Smith, by way of return, also producing a capsule collection of bags inspired by details from the Mini.

Putting those one-off models to one side, the latest Mini Paul Smith Edition is a car you can buy, with prices starting from £31,205.

The Mini Cooper offers electric or combustion options, with Cooper E, Cooper SE or John Cooper Works options – although, as I said, you can't get the JCW version with Paul Smith trim. It's available for the three-door, five-door and convertible body styles.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW)

There's a vast range of options and customisations available on the regular car, but for those opting for the Paul Smith Edition, that will be locked down to avoid spoiling the effect.

It comes with 18-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel and custom seats that are based on the JCW sports seats, so you're getting a seat that's nice and supportive.

For many, the standout feature of the latest Mini is the 24cm OLED screen that sits in the centre of the dash. It offers a custom interface, with a heads-up display in place instead of a driver display. Those using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto will find it integrates nicely, keeping important features to hand when driving.

The Mini Cooper retains the toggle switches, which give it character, while it still drives like a little go-kart, giving it much bigger presence on the road than you might expect from its diminutive size.

Those choosing the electric version will find a 49.2kWh battery, offering 242 miles of range and 95W maximum charging speed.