Freitag’s new recycled bags are made for urban explorers – and they reflect that

New FREITAG swag for cyclists, commuters, and adventurers who need visibility, versatility, and durability
Freitag, the Swiss brand best known for turning used truck tarps into durable, one-of-a-kind bags, has just expanded its best-selling reflected bag collection – and city commuters, cyclists, and adventurers should take note.
The latest drop introduces four new designs, each blending functionality, sustainability, and enhanced visibility for those constantly on the move.
Designed with urban life in mind, the collection caters to different lifestyles, from hardcore cyclists to everyday commuters who appreciate a well-designed carry-all.
The reflective detailing, made from repurposed truck markings, adds a layer of visibility that ensures riders are seen, even when navigating city streets at night.
Freitag’s focus on repairability and sustainability also means these bags are built to last, reducing waste and aligning with the brand’s circular design philosophy.
The new arrivals
For those who need a bag that adapts to their lifestyle, the F691 Gleason (FREITAG, $400) is an expandable backpack (22L–32L) that hauls everything from a laptop to a yoga mat, water bottle, and even a U-lock. Padded compartments and rapid-access pockets keep gear organised, while the heavy-duty recycled truck tarp construction ensures resilience against the elements.
A classic courier-style messenger bag, the F685 Henry (FREITAG, $330) is designed for quick transitions and daily versatility. Its adjustable volume (13L–20L) makes it perfect for everything from a short work commute to an impromptu shopping run. Freitag’s signature three-point strap system keeps it ergonomic and stable while cycling, and the reflective accents provide added visibility on the road.
Need a compact pouch for your tech accessories, toiletries, or essentials? The F607 Marks (FREITAG, $85) is a 1.5L carryall with a rugged truck tarp pocket, a metal mirror, and a handy hanging loop. It’s designed to fit seamlessly into a backpack or be used solo for grab-and-go convenience.
If Marks is compact, the F608 Knott (FREITAG, $95) is its mid-sized sibling, offering slightly more room for those who like to keep their essentials tidy. With zippered compartments and truck tarp accents, it’s a sleek addition to any adventurer’s packing system.
These bags aren’t just waterproof, rugged, and stylish – they’re also part of a sustainability movement. By upcycling truck tarps, Freitag keeps materials out of landfills, and their repair-friendly design extends each bag’s lifespan well beyond that of a standard commuter pack.
Check out the full collection at FREITAG, as well as other bags from the brand.
