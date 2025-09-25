Montane strips weight, adds performance in Phase and Phase Lite jackets
Sustainability meets performance as Montane refreshes its hiking staples with GORE-TEX ePE technology
Montane is updating its core hiking range for the new season with the introduction of the revamped Phase and Phase Lite waterproof jackets.
Both feature the brand’s first use of GORE-TEX ePE, a next-generation performance membrane that ditches PFAS chemicals and significantly reduces environmental impact.
Yet, they still deliver the rugged waterproofing and breathability Montane’s outdoor kit is known for.
The Phase waterproof jacket combines a robust GORE-TEX ePE 3-layer shell (28,000mm hydrostatic head, RET <13) with redesigned construction.
By removing unnecessary seam taping and excess material, Montane claims it has stripped weight without sacrificing weather protection.
The result is a versatile outer layer that balances durability, performance, and comfort across long days on the trail.
Weighing in at 455g (men’s, size M) and 420g (women’s, UK10), the Phase is cut for hiking, trekking, and everyday use, with the protection to stand up to heavy weather.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Weight shaved, speed gained
If you want to shave off even more grams, the successor of the Phase Lite is the jacket to reach for.
Weighing just 350g (men’s) or 320g (women’s), it offers the same ePE waterproofing but with a more streamlined feature set, and is designed for hikers and fast-movers who want maximum protection with minimum bulk.
Both jackets are built from recycled nylon face fabrics, have no intentional use of PFAS chemicals, and are rigorously tested in the lab and field to perform in harsh conditions.
Montane’s Phase range represents a confident evolution of its staple waterproof jackets.
By pairing the latest GORE-TEX innovation with weight-saving construction methods, the brand has created jackets that not only meet the demands of the hiking season but do so with a lighter footprint.
Both the Phase and Phase Lite Waterproof Jackets are available at Montane for the recommended retail price of £350.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.