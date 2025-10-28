Vivobarefoot brings barefoot freedom to frozen pavements with the Explorer Mid

The Vivobarefoot Explorer Mid is back for the 2025 winter season, reaffirming its place as one of the brand’s warmest and most versatile barefoot boots.

Designed for movement, not restriction, it carries forward Vivobarefoot’s philosophy that staying warm shouldn’t mean losing touch with the ground beneath your feet.

Originally introduced in late 2024, the brand's walking boots bridge the gap between the minimalist Vivobarefoot Gobi Hiber and the expedition-ready Tundra ESC, combining their best qualities into a footwear made for everyday winter adventures.

It’s lightweight yet rugged, insulated yet flexible, perfect for barefoot purists who don’t believe in hibernating when the temperature drops.

The silence of snow

Built from recycled materials, the weather-resistant upper gives the Explorer Mid its distinctive puffy silhouette, trapping warmth without bulk.

Inside, Primaloft insulation keeps the chill at bay, while an elasticated ankle and pull-on design allow natural movement and easy wear.

Underfoot, the All-Terrain Sole balances grip and ground feel across icy pavements and rocky paths alike.

A thermal insole adds comfort without cutting off sensory feedback, proof that protection and connection can coexist.

Freedom starts at the feet

The Explorer Mid also carries forward Vivobarefoot’s wider mission, one championed in its ongoing “Free Your Feet” campaign.

More than a marketing slogan, it’s a rallying cry to liberate bodies, minds, and the planet from artificial comforts that disconnect us from nature.

“Humans are born with 95% healthy feet,” says Vivobarefoot founder Galahad Clark, “yet most of us lose that natural strength over time because of restrictive, cushioned shoes.”

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

The brand’s research shows that wearing Vivobarefoot footwear can increase foot strength by up to 60% in six months, helping restore movement, stability, and sensory awareness.

With the Explorer Mid, that philosophy meets function. It’s a winterproof boot that protects without padding, using flexible soles to preserve balance, connection, and instinct, even when the mercury drops.

Available in Obsidian, the Explorer Mid is crafted from recycled and bio-based materials and is now available via Vivobarefoot for a recommended price of £180/ $230/ AU$359.95/ €190.