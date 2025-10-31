From cobbles to countryside, Tenways' Wayfarer e-bike wants to take you everywhere

Tenways just dropped a powerful new electric bike that can handle city streets and off-road trails.

The Wayfarer blends Dutch design, torque-sensor smoothness, and 750W peak power in one sleek ride.

The brand has become synonymous with sleek, smart, and silent city e-bikes since its 2021 debut.

Now, it's stepping off the tarmac and into all-terrain territory with its latest model.

(Image credit: Tenways)

The Wayfarer is designed to blur the line between commuter convenience and weekend adventure, packing a Bafang M110 48V rear hub motor delivering a 500W average output and 750W peak.

It's said to offer instant acceleration and hill-climbing ease, while maintaining Tenways’ signature smooth ride feel.

A detachable throttle provides a welcome power boost on steep climbs or starts, and Tenways says its intelligent auto-switching sensor seamlessly toggles between torque and cadence modes for an effortlessly natural pedalling experience.

Steel nerves, soft landings

Built around a 6061 aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame and FIX-15 suspension fork, the Wayfarer delivers both stability and comfort on every type of road surface.

A plush wide saddle, suspension seatpost, and adjustable stem make long rides feel easy, while the Shimano 8-speed drivetrain keeps shifting crisp and reliable.

(Image credit: Tenways)

At 57.5 lbs (~26kg), it’s lighter than the Himiway A7 Pro, yet it supports up to 265 lbs (~120kg) of rider and gear.

The removable 48V 15Ah lithium battery, built with 21,700 high-performance cells and UL certification, offers up to 85 miles (~136 km) of range on a single charge.

The Bafang CR controller ensures smooth power delivery, while safety features like hydraulic disc brakes, rear turn signals, and Kenda EPS puncture-resistant tyres keep you confident across any surface.

Brains beneath the frame

A 4.3-inch LCD display with password protection and a Type-C charging port keeps ride data and smartphone power at hand.

Tenways’ companion app adds ride tracking, diagnostics, and performance insights, while Apple Find My integration means you can locate your Wayfarer anywhere.

The MIK-compatible rear rack allows quick accessory swaps for commuting, shopping, or leisure rides.

With a default top speed of 20 mph, adjustable up to 28 mph, and an IPX6 water-resistance rating, the Wayfarer is as ready for rain-soaked cities as it is for dusty trails.

The Wayfarer is available now at Tenways US, priced at $2,199 (~£1,645/ AU$3,386/ €1,893). The company says this model will be released exclusively in the US market.

The brand is offering an early-bird discount of $300 with code 'EARLYBIRD300', bringing the price under $2,000.