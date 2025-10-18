New Bentley Flying Spur is inspired by legendary piano maker Steinway and Sons

Quick Summary Bentley has unveiled a unique version of its Flying Spur in association with Steinway and Sons. The iconic piano maker also launched a pair of limited edtion pianos.

When you first arrive at the Steinway and Sons factory in Hamburg, you're greeted by a large bridge between two buildings, adorned with the brand's logo. I'm reliably informed that the Bentley factory in Crewe features a similar design, and that's a fitting point of symbolism.

The two brands have just come together to work on a new project, which sees a limited edition car and two limited edition pianos unveiled. First showcased as part of an exclusive event on Wednesday 15th October, the exclusive Bentley Flying Spur model is designed in a black and white style, reminiscent of the keys of a traditional piano.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The car is powered by a V8 Hybrid engine, which achieves 782 horsepower and will accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds. All of that from a four-seater saloon is really impressive.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Launched alongside the car is a pair of really unique pianos from Steinway. The Ultra White and Ultra Black are just that – totally monochrome designs which remove any possible hint of contrast from the design.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

That's most visible on the keybed, which sees all of the keys in either white or black, depending on which model you opt for. It's a really unique look, and while it certainly won't be for everyone, the right person will absolutely love it.

Those pianos also hide a high-tech secret in the form of Steinway's Spirio technology. That's an incredible system which recreates the physical energy transfer of fingers on keys, meaning you can literally have a live performance on your piano, without even pressing a key.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

The pianos are limited to just 26 piece in each finish – 18 of the smaller Model B's and 8 of the larger Model D's. The car is currently a one-of-one, though the spec could, in theory, be ordered by any Flying Spur customer.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps the most exciting part of the presentation for me was confirmation that there would be more to come from these two brands in the future. There's no word on exactly what that will be, but given how impressive the first iteration has been, I can't wait to find out what comes next.