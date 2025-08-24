Rolls-Royce in a swimming pool? It doesn't get more rock and roll than a Phantom
Celebrating its 100th birthday with a splash, the luxury car has played a huge part in the music scene through the ages
Quick Summary
A Rolls-Royce Phantom is been photographed in a pool in Plymouth to celebrate 100 years of its rock and rolls history. It's a reference to the story of Keith Moon's Rolls being driven into a swimming pool, which was also referenced by Oasis.
No other car represents luxury quite like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the company's flagship marque. That's why music stars through the ages have sought to be seen in them, whether it's to arrive at an event in style or to make a music video or album cover.
The first Phantom was made in 1925, and has had famous fans from Fred Astaire and John Lennon to Pharrell Williams and 50 Cent. So to celebrate its centenary, it had the most Rock and Roll of photo shoots – in a pool.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII was carefully craned into position for its shoot at the Tinside Lido in Plymouth – a stunning art deco lido perched on the coastline.
Despite the rumours, this wasn't the recreation of the Oasis album Be Here Now – which actually featured a scrapped Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow. Though this in turn was a reference to a legendary story of the Who's Keith Moon driving his Rolls-Royce into a pool at the Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan.
One of the most iconic Phantoms was the psychedelic hand-painted model owned by John Lennon. The Beatles' frontman originally bought it in black, but just before the release of Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, in May 1967, it was sprayed yellow with swirls of red, orange, green and blue.
Today, a new Rolls-Royce Phantom VII will cost you upwards of half a million pounds, depending on customisation. However, the models driven by the stars have sold for considerably more.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.