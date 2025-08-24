Rolls-Royce in a swimming pool? It doesn't get more rock and roll than a Phantom

Quick Summary A Rolls-Royce Phantom is been photographed in a pool in Plymouth to celebrate 100 years of its rock and rolls history. It's a reference to the story of Keith Moon's Rolls being driven into a swimming pool, which was also referenced by Oasis.

No other car represents luxury quite like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the company's flagship marque. That's why music stars through the ages have sought to be seen in them, whether it's to arrive at an event in style or to make a music video or album cover.

The first Phantom was made in 1925, and has had famous fans from Fred Astaire and John Lennon to Pharrell Williams and 50 Cent. So to celebrate its centenary, it had the most Rock and Roll of photo shoots – in a pool.

(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII was carefully craned into position for its shoot at the Tinside Lido in Plymouth – a stunning art deco lido perched on the coastline.

Despite the rumours, this wasn't the recreation of the Oasis album Be Here Now – which actually featured a scrapped Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow. Though this in turn was a reference to a legendary story of the Who's Keith Moon driving his Rolls-Royce into a pool at the Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan.

(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

One of the most iconic Phantoms was the psychedelic hand-painted model owned by John Lennon. The Beatles' frontman originally bought it in black, but just before the release of Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, in May 1967, it was sprayed yellow with swirls of red, orange, green and blue.

Today, a new Rolls-Royce Phantom VII will cost you upwards of half a million pounds, depending on customisation. However, the models driven by the stars have sold for considerably more.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rolls-Royce) (Image credit: Rolls-Royce) (Image credit: Rolls-Royce) (Image credit: Rolls-Royce) (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)