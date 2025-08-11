Bugatti not bespoke enough? Now you can buy one made just for you

QUICK SUMMARY Bugatti has announced a one-off commission department, called Solitaire. Based on the Mistral and the final Bugatti to be powered by a W16 engine, the department's first creation is called the Brouillard, and it's likely to be the most expensive Bugatti ever made.

Bought a Bugatti Chiron, but fear the 500-unit production run makes your car feel a bit, well… common?

Well, worry no more. Bugatti has just announced a new bespoke commission programme, where if your bank balance is hefty enough, it’ll build a one-off car just for you.

The programme is called Solitaire and its first creation is the Brouillard. That’s the name of founder Ettore Bugatti’s horse, by the way, and although based on the Mistral speedster – that is itself a relative of the almighty Chiron, which T3 drove in Super Sport form – the Brouillard is practically a one-off.

(Image credit: Bugatti)

It’s a fixed-roof hypercar that will be the final Bugatti to be powered by the company’s iconic W16 engine, which first arrived in the Veyron a full 20 years ago. The next one-offs to be built by the Solitaire division will use the V16 hybrid drivetrain of the upcoming Bugatti Tourbillon. So this really is the end of the road for one of the automotive industry’s all-time greats.

Hyper-luxury car companies building one-offs at great expense for their most loyal (and rich) customers is nothing new. Rolls-Royce charges around £20 million for its bespoke cars, including the four unique examples of Droptail, while Bentley’s Mulliner build the extremely limited Batur and Bacalar, and Ferrari has produced occasional one-offs for years now.

(Image credit: Bugatti)

As in other Bugattis, the Brouillard’s mid-mounted, quad-turbocharged W16 engine produces 1,600 PS. But this car is more about the skin than what’s beneath it. Bugatti says it shares no panels at all with the Mistral, and that the interior has been modified too, with custom-woven fabrics incorporating tartan patterns, green-tinted carbon fibre and an increased number of machined aluminium components.

Bugatti said of the cabin: “The glass roof creates an airy, cathedral-like experience, while the centre spine flows seamlessly from exterior to interior, visible through the transparent panel above.”

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Bugatti)

The company says it plans to build just two unique Solitaire cars per year, and that the Brouillard will be shown off during Monterey Car Week later this month. As for who the owner is, Bugatti describes them as “an enormously passionate Bugatti collector, not just of cars – both old and new – but also of the eclectic furniture of Carlo Bugatti and the beautiful bronze sculptures of Rembrandt Bugatti.”

As for the price, Bugatti hasn’t revealed an exact figure. But it seems likely than the one-off Brouillard will take the crown as the most expensive new Bugatti of all time, comfortably surpassing the circa-£5m Mistral, and perhaps even nudging ahead of the one-off, Chiron-based La Voiture Noire, which cost in the region of £12m.