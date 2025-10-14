This Mercedes-Benz "Batmobile" runs on a V8 engine and can be yours for less than £50K

Quick Summary Gotham needs you, and you need this. Once a humble Mercedes, the AVG Batmobile Tribute is the perfect ode to an iconic superhero.

Whether we like to admit it or not, appearances matter. It's a fact which is true of every aspect of life, but especially in the world of cars.

For many petrolheads, the car isn't just a way of moving between two points – it's an extension of personality, and the ultimate means of expression. And for those who really want to express their adoration for the Batman franchise and desire to protect Gotham City, I've found the car for you.

The AVG Batmobile Tribute is based on a Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG, though you'd be hard-pressed to see the similarities. Instead, a suite of tuning companies have each had a hand in adjusting it, to make the car the ultimate tribute to the Batmobile.

Powering things is a 5.4-litre supercharged V8, which has been tuned by the Danish company, Kleemann, to offer in the region of 600 horsepower. The bodywork and internal systems were tuned by both AVG Autos of Germany, and Specautotuning of Ukraine, to take the car into its final form.

The results are just fantastic, looking just like the car we all dreamed of owning as kids. Little touches like the 'GOTHAM' licence plate on the rear and enormous wheels complete the look, and ensure you'll be able to go wherever duty calls you. Other appointments are a little scarier – I certainly wouldn't like to catch sight of the simulation gun turrets in my rear-view mirror – but all add to the authentic feel.

Internally, the car takes on a comically mundane appearance. The leather appointments remain, albeit with a few upgrades to improve the fit and finish. Even so, it's a lot more tame than the exterior.

The auction is live right now on the SBX Cars website, and will conclude this time next week. The current bid of US$65,000 (approx. £48,750 / €56,150 / AU$100,000) means you can currently snag it for less than a new Kia. I'd wager it will end a lot higher than that, but it's nice to dream, eh?